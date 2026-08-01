TEHRAN — Cracks inside the American political establishment continue to widen as US lawmakers openly criticize Washington’s unauthorized military campaign against Iran, pointing to rising casualties, soaring domestic energy prices, and rapidly depleting reserves. The mounting pressures have prompted both Democratic and Republican figures to demand an immediate end to Washington’s hostile operations.

Representing growing opposition inside the US Congress, Representative John Larson announced new legislation aimed at cutting off all federal funding for what he characterized as President Donald Trump's "illegal Iran war". Highlighting economic strains at home and casualties abroad, Larson condemned the White House for ignoring congressional votes to halt hostilities. "As more of our troops are killed in Iran, and gas prices continue to skyrocket, Congress can’t sit on its hands," Larson stated, calling for an immediate defunding of the operation.

At the same time, Republican Representative Thomas Massie warned that Washington is risking its remaining political and military leverage by prolonging the conflict. Massie emphasized that the US faces dwindling strategic petroleum reserves, constrained anti-missile defense stockpiles, and shrinking political support. Urging an immediate withdrawal, Massie noted, "We should leave the table before any of those cards are played."

Regional analysts and foreign policy experts argue that these bipartisan challenges reflect a broader lack of coherent strategy from the Trump administration. Observers note that without clear objectives, legislative authorization, or an achievable endgame, Washington’s military campaign risks devolving into an unsustainable war of attrition that strains the US economy and military readiness.

