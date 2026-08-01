What’s in Tehran art galleries

Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Masih Ghasemian. The exhibit named “The Silent Frame” runs until August 14 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Feyal Taghaddos is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibition named “There’s No Choice but Life Itself” will be running until August 11 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Javid Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibition titled “Secrets of the Grove” runs until August 10 at the gallery that can be found at 17 Zartosht St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by a number of Iranian artists are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Echoes of Dread”, the exhibition runs until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Amir Jadidi is hanging his latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit named “Revisiting” will run until August 20 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* Etemad Gallery 1 is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

The exhibitions will be running until August 30 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Sculpture

* Iranshahr Gallery is showcasing sculptures by Ali Seyyed Alikhani in an exhibition.

The exhibit named “Alus” will run until August 18 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.

* A collection of sculptures by Kamran Sharif is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition will run until August 7 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Shamis Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures by Alireza Hosseini.

The exhibit named “The Arena” will run until August 14 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

Multimedia

* An exhibition of sculptures and photos by Hedieh Lotfi is underway at O Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Stranger/ Not-Being-At-Home” will be running until August 11 at the gallery, which can be found at 8 Shahin St., Sanai St.

SAB/



