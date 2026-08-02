Iran Health Expo to kick off on August 8

TEHRAN - The 27th Iran Health International Exhibition, the country's largest specialized event for the health industry, will be held from August 8 to 11 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground.

Bringing together leading companies and knowledge-based enterprises in the fields of medical, dental and laboratory equipment, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and digital health, the exhibition will provide a platform to showcase the latest technological achievements and foster industry collaboration.

Iran Health is recognized as the region's second-largest exhibition dedicated to medical, dental, laboratory and pharmaceutical equipment and services. Held annually, the event attracts a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders and serves as a professional venue for domestic and international companies to present cutting-edge technologies, products and innovations in the healthcare sector, ISNA reported.

The exhibition also plays a key role in identifying market trends and assessing the future direction of the healthcare industry, contributing to the development of advanced medical technologies and services.

Exhibits will span a wide range of sectors, including medical devices, healthcare solutions, diagnostic imaging, digital health technologies and medical tourism.

The 27th edition of Iran Health is expected to provide opportunities for participants to showcase their capabilities, expand technological cooperation and strengthen connections across Iran's health innovation ecosystem.

Companies operating in medical and dental equipment, laboratory technologies, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, digital health and other knowledge-based sectors are scheduled to participate in the four-day event.

Iran regional leader in health system

In May 2025, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) said Iran is a leading country in expanding its healthcare system and providing access to universal health coverage.

Lauding the country’s achievements in recent years, Hanan Balkhi said that by expanding primary health care services, increasing access to health coverage in rural areas, maintaining high vaccination rates, and reducing maternal and newborn mortality, Iran has managed to become a successful role model in the region, the health ministry’s website reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA).

Self-sufficiency in medicine, medical equipment a priority

The issue of medicine and medical equipment production and self-sufficiency in these areas is one of the government’s priorities, Zafarqandi said in March 2025.

Medicine and medical equipment are two important areas related to people’s health, he said, adding: “We are trying to reach self-sufficiency for the supply of medicine and medical equipment,” IRNA reported.

In 2024, the head of Iran’s Union of Medical Equipment Manufacturers and Exporters said that medical equipment is exported to more than 60 countries annually.

More than 70 percent of medical equipment and 100 percent of normal hospital beds are domestically made, IRNA quoted Abdolreza Yaqoubzadeh as saying.

Also, over 95 percent of specific ICU and CCU beds and more than 85 percent of operating room medical equipment, such as anesthesia machines and other equipment, are manufactured with cutting-edge technology in the country, he added.

Some 600 medical equipment companies are operating in the country, producing around 99 percent of the medicine supplied to the domestic market.

Medical equipment manufacturers in the country produce and supply over 10,000 types of medical equipment to domestic and foreign markets. Now, various pieces of laboratory equipment are manufactured at prices much lower than the same foreign products.