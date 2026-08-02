Iran U23 learn 2026 Asian Games group stage schedule

TEHRAN - Iran's U23 national football team have officially learned their schedule for the group stage of the Nagoya 2026 Asian Games.

Drawn into Group B, Iran will face United Arab Emirates, China, and North Korea as they begin their quest for a place in the knockout rounds.

Head coach Hossein Abdi's side will kick off their campaign against the UAE on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Iran's second group-stage fixture will see them take on hosts China on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The Young Team Melli will conclude the group stage against North Korea on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

All three of Iran's Group B matches will be played at Wave Stadium Kariya in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture.