TEHRAN — Five Lebanese army soldiers were injured on Sunday when a suspicious explosive device detonated in the southern town of Kafra as their military vehicle escorted local residents through the volatile Bint Jbeil district, according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

The incident, condemned by many as a deliberate attack, underscores the intensifying collapse of the nominal ceasefire in southern Lebanon under the weight of unrelenting Israeli military aggression.

Rather than halting hostile actions, occupation forces have weaponized the truce to systematically expand their footprint, flattening border villages, conducting sweeping machine-gun operations, and accelerating engineering destruction across multiple southern districts.

In another statement, the Lebanese army claimed a specialized unit determined the blast was caused by a "suspicious object" and that the investigation is ongoing.

The ongoing escalation spans a sweeping range of infractions, highlighted by the recent detonation of an estimated 700 tons of explosives beneath the historic Shaqif Fortress, a UNESCO-listed landmark in Arnoun.

This brazen demolition rattled communities as far away as Saida and the Chouf region, reflecting a broader strategy aimed at erasing regional heritage, disabling local infrastructure, and preventing displaced families from returning to their homes.

Concurrently, Israeli forces have maintained heavy artillery shelling, Merkava tank fire, and aggressive drone overflights targeting towns such as Haddatha, Kounine, al-Taybeh, Majdal Zoun, and Mansouri, while offensive aircraft continuously menace the skies above Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Diplomatic and security frameworks are increasingly buckling under Tel Aviv’s blatant defiance. With a crucial round of international negotiations slated for Rome, Israel appears fully committed to imposing new territorial facts on the ground through brute force rather than diplomacy.

The United Nations has expressed alarm over the devastation, warning that the systematic targeting of civilian and cultural assets deepens an already severe humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Lebanese officials, including military commanders who have reiterated their rejection of any permanent foreign presence, have sharply criticized the persistence of these hostile incursions, maintaining that national sovereignty remains an absolute priority.

The Lebanese resistance has actively confronted invading units on the ground, ensuring that enemy forces pay a heavy price for any territorial encroachment.

Previous clashes have already inflicted significant casualties on elite Israeli special units, such as the Egoz commandos, demonstrating the unyielding resolve of local defenders.