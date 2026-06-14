Hezbollah lures and ambushes Israeli forces

TEHRAN – Hezbollah cntinues to wage heroic urban resistance against the Israeli occupation regime’s forces in southern Lebanon, as the regime resorts to desperate acts of aggression in Beirut.

Hezbollah announced it had confronted attempts by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) to advance and infiltrate areas along the southern border. Having failed to achieve any of its officially declared war objectives in southern Lebanon, the Zionist regime struck the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut, on Sunday.

Timing speaks volumes. The IOF leveled a building with total disregard for civilians in another act of desperation to derail a reportedly imminent Iran-U.S. MoU that would require the occupation regime to withdraw from Lebanon.

In its latest statements, Hezbollah’s military media wing revealed that resistance fighters monitored the IOF advancing into the town of Majdal Zoun.

The fighters set up an ambush and engaged the force - using light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions - in a fierce battle that lasted for two hours. The clash resulted in the destruction of several accompanying Israeli military vehicles, which caught fire.

At the same time, IOF troop concentrations on the southern and southeastern outskirts of Majdal Zoun were targeted with three successive rocket barrages.

In the southern town of Kfartebnit, Hezbollah detected an IOF infantry unit attempting to infiltrate after midnight under artillery and smoke cover via the Arnoun–Zaffata road. The unit was lured into a pre-prepared kill zone, where explosive devices were detonated and fighters engaged the troops, forcing the unit to withdraw.

The Lebanese resistance movement's operations also included targeting the occupying regime’s military command center near the town of Yahmar al-Shaqif with an Ababil attack drone, as well as striking an advanced Nemera military vehicle and a group of IOF soldiers inside a building in the town of Khiam.

Since March 2, the IOF has struggled to occupy Khiam in the face of fierce resistance.

Hezbollah FPV attack drones also struck a newly established IOF artillery position in the border town of Adaisseh, while a concentration of Israeli military vehicles in Jdeidet Marjayoun was shelled with a rocket barrage.

Furthermore, Hezbollah’s air force also engaged another IOF Hermes 450 Zik drone over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to retreat.

Earlier, the formidable resistance movement announced that it had targeted a newly established IOF position in the town of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

In another major development, Hezbollah released a footage documenting the targeting of an IOF Heron 1 drone flying at an altitude of seven kilometers over Lebanese airspace in the Bekaa Valley.

This follows Hezbollah’s announcement two days earlier that it had shot down the regime’s Heron 1 drone over the skies of the Nahleh area in the Bekaa Valley using a “specialized” missile. The operation comes within the framework of confronting ongoing IOF violations and incursions into Lebanese airspace.

On Saturday, Hezbollah also announced a series of operations targeting IOF military positions, vehicles, and troop concentrations in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese resistance struck a newly established IOF site in the town of Maroun al-Ras with a rocket barrage. It also stated that a concentration of IOF vehicles and soldiers west of the newly established Blat position was hit by a swarm of attack drones.

Another rocket barrage attacked a gathering of IOF vehicles and soldiers on the southwestern outskirts of Majdal Zoun.

The resistance movement underlined that these retaliatory operations are part of the ongoing defense of Lebanon and its people based on the legitimate right to resist occupation, liberate territory, and respond to violations of the declared ceasefire agreement.

Hezbollah continues to confront the IDF ground invasions and airstrikes against Lebanese villages, particularly in the south, which have resulted in casualties among the civilians and the Lebanese Army.

These operations come ahead of the resumption of U.S.-mediated direct negotiations between the Lebanese government and the Zionist regime, scheduled to take place on June 22.

On Friday, Hassan Fadlallah, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc, stated that any Iranian-American agreement would have direct implications for Lebanon. He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran would insist on including Lebanese sovereignty in any future agreement, which would strengthen Lebanon’s position in confronting Israeli aggression.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has insisted on continuing direct negotiations with the occupying regime despite opposition from a significant segment of the Lebanese population. He stated, “We will continue this path until we achieve an outcome that serves our nation’s interests.”

Critics say the Lebanese government is falling into a trap by rushing into direct talks with Israel via the U.S., two parties that have historically trampled on Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Israeli violations of the ceasefire have intensified since April 17. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported that more than 3,500 people, mostly civilians, have been killed since the expansion of the aggression in Lebanon on March 2, 2026.