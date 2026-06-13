Israeli soldiers suffer heavy casualties in Lebanon

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime’s health ministry released updated casualty figures on Saturday, confirming 10 new injuries among soldiers since the previous update issued on Friday.

According to the data, the total number of casualties admitted to hospitals since the unprovoked U.S.-Zionist aggression against Iran, which began on February 28, has reached approximately 9,160.

The figures showed that the total number of soldiers recorded in hospitals from the northern front alone following the ceasefire with Iran reached 1,261, distributed across various hospitals.

The data further highlighted that the total number of casualties admitted to hospitals from the northern front with Hezbollah, following the so-called “ceasefire” with Lebanon, reached 843 IOF troops.

On Thursday, the Israeli health ministry also announced 10 new injuries sustained by occupation troops on the “northern front”.

These numbers continue to rise daily as Hezbollah maintains its operations against the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in southern Lebanon and northern Israeli settlements, in response to the regime’s aggression on Lebanon and killing of civilians, including the mayor of Ar-Rihan municipality on Saturday.

A few days ago, Israel’s Channel 12 described the military and operational situation of the IOF forces in southern Lebanon and along the Lebanese border as deeply concerning. The channel stated that the IOF is already suffering significant losses and that last week was among the deadliest since the ceasefire began.

Earlier, Hebrew media reported that three soldiers were wounded in two separate incidents in southern Lebanon. According to the reports, an IOF military unit struck an explosive device, injuring two soldiers, while a third soldier was wounded in a separate incident and evacuated under what was described as exceptional circumstances.

Regional council head of the northern Metula settlement, David Azoulay, has complained that Israel is “losing the north and its residents” because of the lack of security and the ongoing war, describing the situation as “completely unreasonable.” On Saturday, air raid sirens sounded once again in Metula in what the IOF said was “the infiltration of a hostile aircraft”.

The regime continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, carrying out attacks on civilians, medical teams, and residential buildings in various parts of southern Lebanon, resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

This comes as Hezbollah continues to confront the IOF along the Lebanese border, target troop and vehicle concentrations, drones, and carry out ambushes against infantry in defense of Lebanon and its people and in response to the occupying regime’s violations.

In a series of statements issued by Hezbollah’s operations room, the resistance movement said it had monitored an IOF infantry unit consisting of 12 armored vehicles that began moving from the town of Shamaa toward the Rajmine–Tayr Harfa junction, then into the Wadi Hassan area and toward the outskirts of Majdal Zoun under heavy artillery cover and phosphorus shelling.

After tracking the unit’s movement, resistance fighters launched repeated rocket barrages against it, forcing it to retreat. At the same time, concentrations of IOF troops and vehicles in Shamaa were targeted with rockets and artillery fire. Two Merkava tanks in the town were also struck with guided missiles and destroyed.

Hezbollah stated that the IOF attempted another advance toward the outskirts of Majdal Zoun. Resistance fighters ambushed the force and engaged it with light and medium weapons as well as rocket-propelled munitions, destroying two additional Merkava tanks.

The Lebanese resistance movement's artillery unit then fired successive rocket salvos at the force, compelling it to withdraw toward Tayr Harfa.

During the retreat from Wadi Hassan to Tayr Harfa, resistance fighters detonated an explosive device against a military vehicle, scoring a direct hit and destroying it.

In another statement, Hezbollah announced that it targeted concentrations of IOF soldiers and military vehicles in Shamaa with multiple waves of rockets and artillery fire.

It also said that an IOF military vehicle in Tayr Harfa was struck by an Ababil attack drone. Another Ababil drone targeted an IOF force positioned inside a building in Shamaa, achieving a confirmed hit.

Additional rocket attacks struck the newly established Blat military position, a concentration of IOF troops and vehicles in Qawzah, and another gathering in Rashaf.

On the air-defense front, the Lebanese resistance movement stated that its fighters engaged an IOF Hermes 450 Zik drone over the Iqlim al-Tuffah region using a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to withdraw.

Hezbollah’s military media wing published footage showing an Ababil drone strike against an IOF D9 armored bulldozer on the southern outskirts of Zoutar al-Sharqiya in southern Lebanon. It also published footage of an operation targeting a newly established IOF artillery position in the town of Adaisseh using a specialized missile and attack drones.

Earlier, Hezbollah announced that it had shot down an IOF Heron 1 drone over the Bekaa Valley using a specialized missile and confronted a Hermes 450 Zik drone with a surface-to-air missile in southern Lebanon, while continuing operations against occupation troop concentrations.

Meanwhile, the Loyalty to the Resistance parliamentary bloc reaffirmed its commitment to confronting the occupation, rejected direct negotiations with the Zionist regime, and described such talks as “political suicide” that would yield no meaningful results.

In a statement issued after a meeting of its members, the bloc said that the Lebanese resistance front remains vigilant against the enemy and continues to defend the land and people. It stated that it has inflicted significant losses on IOF personnel, officers, and military equipment, placing the occupation army in a genuine predicament.

The bloc added that the Lebanese resistance front, through its resilience and steadfastness, has proven itself as a “realistic and promising option,” whose cost remains far lower than surrender.

It praised the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile response to the Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs as a victory for Lebanon’s right to defend its territory and sovereignty. The bloc called on Lebanon’s political leadership to restore and strengthen relations with Iran, benefit from its regional influence, and use it in support of Lebanon’s national principles and efforts to expel the IOF from Lebanese territory.

It argued that the direct negotiations pursued by the Lebanese authorities with the Zionist regime have only deepened internal divisions, stressing that such talks violate the constitution, the National Accord Document, and laws prohibiting relations or communication with the Israeli regime.

The bloc emphasized that insisting on this path amounts to “foolish stubbornness,” warning that the negotiations have become “gratuitous political suicide” that will achieve nothing. It called on the Lebanese authorities to reverse these futile policies and move away from rhetoric that promotes hostility and division.

The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc also rejected the conditions and demands put forward by the Zionists and accepted by the Lebanese negotiating delegation.