12 nominations for Iran at 2026 Love International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian films participating in the 2026 Love International Film Festival (LIFF) have received several nominations.

According to the festival announcement, this year’s edition of Love International Film Festival is set to be held from September 16 to 20 in California, the US.

“Aye-Aye,” written and directed by Siamak Kashefazar and “Dream of Liberation,” directed by Abbas Rafei, both have received three nominations at the festival, Honaronline reported.

“Aye-Aye” is nominated for the Best Feature Film along with four other films from the US, the UK, Germany, and China.

Moreover, Kashefazar is nominated for the Best Writer and Mojgan Safari is nominated for the Best Actress for the film.

Rafei is nominated for Best Director for “Dream of Liberation”. In addition, Behrouz Panahandeh and Parivash Javidi are nominated for Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

“The Last Message,” by Sattar Mansouri, has received two nominations. Hedayatullah Sajjadi is nominated for the Best Actor and Reza Raoufi is nominated for the Best Score.

“Mi Re Do,” by Persin Ramezani, is nominated for the Best Short Film and “Holy Heavenes,” by Farnoosh Abedi and Negah Khezre, is nominated for the Best Short Animation.

In the category of the Best Feature Documentary, Iran has two nominations, including “Twilight of the Oak,” by Mohammad Abedi and “A Beginning for the Final Song of a River,” by Meysam Oghbaei.

The organizers of the Love International Film Festival believe that through the power of creative energy and the efforts of filmmakers and artists alike, the world can become a unified and beautiful place. Film and the use of images is a powerful medium of change. Even the films with bleak stories are often allegories of difficult choices, much like the fables of old. Film already breaks down the barriers of nationality in production and content.

The festival is an opportunity to acknowledge and reward these global creative efforts. In this wonderfully connected age, the art of cinema can document all efforts on a global scale. Film and filmmakers around the world are capturing the images that educate, guide, inform, and entertain people.

Photo: A screenshot from “A Beginning for the Final Song of a River”

SS/SAB

