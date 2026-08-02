Judiciary and MFA are pursuing assassination case of martyred leader

TEHRAN — Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation on international legal proceedings and expanding joint legal, technical and educational initiatives.

The agreement was signed by Kazem Gharibabadi, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, and Hassan Abdolianpour, Head of the Judiciary's Lawyers' Center.

Under the memorandum, the two institutions agreed to coordinate on legal action, expert assessments, professional training and the exchange of institutional expertise to support Iran's international legal efforts.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Gharibabadi underscored the evidentiary significance of expert assessments quantifying damages allegedly sustained by Iran. He said such reports constitute critical documentary evidence for legal proceedings concerning 'crimes committed by the United States and the Israeli regime.'

He further stated that expert documentation prepared by the Judiciary's Lawyers' Center would serve as essential evidentiary material in substantiating damage and advancing legal actions before international judicial and legal forums.

Gharibabadi added that enhanced institutional cooperation would facilitate legal proceedings concerning acts committed against Iran, including cases related to the "martyred Leader."

