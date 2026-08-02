Hamas disarmament efforts are doomed to fail, IRGC says

TEHRAN — Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) declared that any effort to disarm Hamas is "doomed to fail," while reaffirming that retaliation for the killings of Ismail Haniyeh and the "martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution" remains inevitable.

In a statement marking the second anniversary of Haniyeh's assassination, the IRGC said any response to 'major crimes" would be 'firm and crushing,' adding that plans aimed at disarming Hamas had already suffered a strategic defeat.

The statement asserted that the anti-Israel resistance remains resilient and predicted that the Palestinians' ultimate victory over the occupying forces is closer than their adversaries expect. It further stated that anti-Zionist discourse has evolved into the dominant global narrative.

The IRGC described Haniyeh's assassination in Tehran—while he was attending the inauguration ceremony of Iran's president as an official guest—as 'a grave crime' and 'a flagrant violation of international law, Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.'

The statement argued that two years after Haniyeh's assassination, Israel has continued genocide in the Gaza Strip while expanding military operations into southern Lebanon and, subsequently, engaging in the second and third imposed wars against Iran with the support of the United States.

According to the IRGC, these developments have further exposed the 'terrorist and criminal nature' of Israel before the international community.

The statement also accused the United States, several Western countries and some regional governments of providing comprehensive military and political support to Israel. It argued that such support makes those states complicit in Israel's actions and gives rise to international responsibility for 'genocide and war crimes.'

The IRGC concluded by reiterating Iran's support for the anti-Israel resistance and maintained that efforts to weaken Hamas or alter the balance of the conflict through disarmament would ultimately fail.

