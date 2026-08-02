Iran warns of decisive response to any new attack

TEHRAN — Iran has issued one of its strongest warnings in recent weeks, declaring that any new military action by the United States or Israel would trigger a "decisive and proportionate" response from its Armed Forces, while insisting it will continue ‘legitimate defensive operations’ against ongoing American aggression.

The warnings came through a series of diplomatic engagements, and an extensive Foreign Ministry statement issued Saturday, as Tehran sought to reinforce its position amid heightened regional tensions and intensified diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing another escalation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conveyed Tehran's position during separate telephone conversations with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the discussions focused on recent regional developments, ‘continued US and Israeli efforts to destabilize the region,’ and the growing risk of a broader military confrontation.

Araghchi reaffirmed that Iran remains fully prepared to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, warning that any military action by the United States or Israel would be met with a forceful response.

He also cautioned that any regional country participating in or facilitating such operations would bear responsibility for the consequences, emphasizing that Iran's Armed Forces stand ready to respond to any act of aggression.

The diplomatic outreach formed part of Tehran's broader consultations with regional powers as tensions continue to rise across West Asia.

The Iranian statements followed comments by US President Donald Trump, who said he had canceled planned military strikes against Iran, linking the decision to progress in negotiations and the possibility of reaching a rapid agreement.

Trump also claimed that Iran and several Middle Eastern countries had urged Washington to refrain from carrying out the attacks.

Before Trump's announcement, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly expressed concern during a telephone conversation with the US president about the prospect of renewed American military action against Iran, warning that such strikes could further destabilize the region.

Tehran defends continued military response

In a separate and more detailed statement released Saturday night, Iran's Foreign Ministry reiterated that the country would continue exercising its inherent right of self-defense under international law.

The ministry praised Iran's Armed Forces for defending the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity and pledged that defensive operations would continue until the complete end of enemy aggression.

The statement accused Washington of repeatedly violating a June 18 ceasefire memorandum by maintaining a naval blockade against Iranian ports and commercial shipping, conducting military strikes on Iranian territory, and continuing economic pressure and threats.

According to the ministry, Iran will employ all available means to defend itself under international law while maintaining military operations against continuing aggression.

The Foreign Ministry argued that the continued naval blockade constitutes an act of aggression under the UN General Assembly's 1974 Definition of Aggression resolution. It maintained that the blockade, together with attacks on military installations, civilian infrastructure and Iranian citizens, represents a violation of the UN Charter.

The statement also criticized the UN Security Council for failing to respond to repeated acts of US and Israeli aggression, arguing that the international body had not fulfilled its responsibility to preserve international peace and security.

It further faulted the UN secretary-general for an inadequate response to the situation.

Strait of Hormuz dispute

Tehran also rejected Washington's justification for recent military action, dismissing claims related to Iran's nuclear program and alleged imminent threats.

Instead, the ministry argued that the underlying objective of the US-Israeli campaign was to undermine Iran's independence, sovereignty and resistance to decades of American pressure.

The statement said the latest US military attacks began on July 8 during funeral ceremonies for the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and were launched following incidents involving three commercial vessels transiting the southern Strait of Hormuz.

According to Tehran, the vessels had been directed through ‘an unauthorized and unsafe southern navigation route’ despite provisions in a ceasefire memorandum assigning Iran responsibility for future navigation management in the strategic waterway.

The ministry stated it had repeatedly warned against using the route and accused the United States and some regional partners of concealing military activities under the cover of commercial shipping.

It further alleged that US naval vessels had repeatedly operated alongside commercial tankers and that American forces had transported military personnel and equipment aboard civilian vessels.

Despite its sharp criticism of Washington, Tehran reiterated that it seeks constructive relations with neighboring countries based on mutual respect and good-neighborly principles.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that any defensive strikes against the origin of US attacks should not be interpreted as attacks on regional states whose territory or facilities may have been used.

Concluding its statement, Tehran reaffirmed its determination to continue defending its sovereignty, national security and strategic interests, arguing that its actions represent not only the defense of Iran but also the protection of the principles of international law against ‘American and Israeli aggression.’