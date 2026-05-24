Hezbollah strikes Israel’s Iron Dome launchers

TEHRAN – The Lebanese resistance is striking at the core of the Israeli regime’s security infrastructure, targeting advanced defense systems built over the years to protect settlements in the north.

Hezbollah has announced new operations, including the targeting of two Iron Dome platforms at the Ramim (Honin) barracks using Ababil kamikaze drones, achieving confirmed direct hits.

It is not the first time the resistance movement has attacked Iron Dome systems near the southern Lebanese border region. There have been at least three major attacks over the past several weeks, with video documentation published by Hezbollah’s war media.

Damage to the Iron Dome systems appears to have affected the missile interceptor’s radar capabilities. The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) acknowledged that aerial projectiles had recently crossed the Lebanese border without triggering incoming alert sirens in northern settlements, while Hebrew media reports echoed the same account.

Other operations announced by Hezbollah include the targeting of IOF vehicles at the Iskandarouna area in towns of Al-Bayyada and Rashaf with rocket barrages.

On five separate occasions on Saturday, IOF vehicles operating near the Deir Seryan River came under intense Hezbollah artillery fire, turning the area into a sustained battlefield flashpoint.

The IOF announced the death of another soldier near the Lebanese border. In a military statement, the slain soldier was identified as 23-year-old Staff Sergeant Noam Hamburger, whom the IOF said “fell during operational activity” in a northern Israeli settlement.

Since the regime’s military escalation in southern Lebanon began in early March, the IOF claims a total of 23 soldiers have been killed, including one military contractor, though ironically, despite repeated announcements of new battlefield deaths, the reported IOF death toll against Hezbollah has remained hovering around the 20 mark for weeks now.

In other operations, Hezbollah struck an IOF engineering vehicle in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil with an Ababil attack drone, scoring a confirmed hit.

Resistance fighters confronted an IOF Heron 1 drone over the Bekaa region with a surface-to-air missile, forcing it to withdraw.

Hezbollah’s operations coincide with growing criticism inside the regime’s military establishment over the course of the war in Lebanon.

Haaretz reported that officers and soldiers fighting in southern Lebanon are experiencing “mounting frustration” within military units amid unclear objectives and uncertainty over whether the political and military leadership seeks a decisive military victory or a ceasefire.

According to testimonies from IOF soldiers, current operations inside Lebanese villages have become focused mainly on “demolishing homes and residential infrastructure,” while Hezbollah drones are increasingly viewed as the “most painful” threat facing the regime’s forces, amid rising casualties and losses among troops and growing discussion inside the regime about military exhaustion and the failure to achieve field gains on the Lebanese front.

The Hebrew-language Channel 12 reported that “the launch of explosive drones at soldiers and the northern front, which has made the ‘permitted for publication’ statistics severe, has only demonstrated the seriousness of the problem.

As we now see, Iran is demanding (and accepting) an end to the war in Lebanon. As for Hezbollah, it is not only holding firm but proving its resilience through weeks of fierce fighting.

The channel adds that meanwhile, the regime “has been forced into a state of complete helplessness due to President Trump’s directives, and the soldiers’ hands have become, as they say, tied.”

On Saturday, the regime’s political party, Yisrael Beiteinu, leader Avigdor Lieberman criticized Netanyahu, accusing him of turning the Zionist regime into a “banana republic”.

In an interview, cited by the regime’s Channel 12 website, Lieberman said that “Whoever has failed to win on any front for two and a half years will never win,” adding that he has set two clear goals ahead of the elections: “bringing down the October 7 government” and becoming prime minister himself.

Responding to reports of a potential agreement between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, the former regime’s Security Council chief, Major General Giora Eiland, said the outcome of the war has become clear, pointing out that the United States is in “an obvious dilemma,” and as a result, the regime “is in an even greater dilemma.”

He noted that “this path returns the United States to square one, where in January it sought negotiations covering the nuclear issue, ballistic missiles, and Hezbollah, but the Iranians at the time limited discussions to the nuclear file,” stressing that this is currently “the best possible scenario” given the present deadlock.

As reports of a possible end to the regime’s war circulate, the IOF ordered immediate evacuation orders for another ten towns and villages in southern Lebanon. Similar orders in the past have seen entire areas wiped out with indiscriminate bombardment. Scenes similar to Gaza, where the occupying regime was incapable of defeating Palestinian resistance forces, resulting in widespread destruction, are emerging in South Lebanon.