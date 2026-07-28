5 Iranian films to compete in 16th International Youth Film Festival Light of the World

TEHRAN – Five films from Iran will take part in the 16th International Youth Film Festival Light of the World, which is set to be held from September 11 to 16 in Yaroslavl, Russia.

“Baytora” directed by Faraj Salehi, “Dandelions Girl” written and directed by Azadeh Masihzadeh, “The Path We Have Taken” directed by Narges Fazli, “Faraway Land” by Abbas Ghadir Mohseni, and “Pirezan and Shahderakht” by Robabe Hashemi are the Iranian films participating in the Russian festival, ISNA reported.

“Baytora” is a short film, the story of which takes place in Gaza. During the days of the ceasefire, a student is tasked with building the house of his dreams with the materials he has around him and bringing it to school.

“Dandelions Girl” is a short film that tells the story of a young girl who dreams of playing football. She joins a team as a goalkeeper, determined to prove herself. But when a boy pushes her into the goalpost, she collapses, and everyone believes she is dead. His wealthy father bribes everyone to cover up the truth. Yet, in an act of defiance, the boy eventually stands up against his father and admits what really happened. In the end, the girl rises, revealing she was never truly defeated.

“The Path We Have Taken” is a short animation that follows the story of a mother with a disability who sets out to bring her daughter home from school and encounters challenges along the way.

The Light of the World International Youth Film Festival is a year-round project that has been running since 2011. It aims to promote the spiritual, moral, patriotic, artistic, and aesthetic development of children and young people through cinema. It also seeks to foster a vibrant environment for creative exchange among children's and youth film studios, emerging young filmmakers, and adult filmmakers who create films for young audiences.

In terms of geography and number of participants, the film festival is one of the largest film competitions in Russia. The festival operates with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture.

The festival's spiritual and moral program of competition films shapes the tastes of not only viewers but also filmmakers. Audience support, interaction with jury members, and the beauty of the Yaroslavl region all provide an emotional boost for the creation of new films.

The film festival is an ongoing educational platform. The selection, evaluation, and awarding of filmmakers is not the final stage, but only the first. Film educators then use films as a foundation for spiritual and moral education. Viewers see powerful examples of behavior that often shape their entire lives.

SS/SAB

