Avaye Chirok releases audiobook adaptation of “The Unfinished Note”

TEHRAN- The audiobook version of “The Unfinished Note”, written by Vahid Akbari, has been produced and released by the Avaye Chirok, a major institute that produces audiobooks in Iran.

The audio adaptation, narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, follows the successful publication of the print edition by Qesseh Baran Publications.

Characterized by its concise yet profound narrative, the collection weaves together diverse stories that explore the intricate intersections of war, death, guilt, love, poverty, and hope. The stories are largely set in urban environments, transporting the listener from the sterile corridors of hospitals and the rush of the metro to the spiritual atmosphere of shrines and the nostalgic charm of old neighborhoods.

The narrative navigates the fluid boundary between reality and nightmare, maintaining a sense of constant suspense. Akbari employs recurring sensory elements—including the sounds of sirens, rockets, and the call to prayer—to create an invisible thread that binds the independent stories into a cohesive thematic echo.

Many of the protagonists undergo near-death experiences—whether trapped in an elevator, facing a fire, or enduring a bombardment—using these crises as catalysts to confront their deepest fears, past sins, and long-forgotten choices.

The production of the audiobook was managed by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing and sound design by Hasti Sadeqi. The complete audio experience runs for two hours and eight minutes.

SAB/