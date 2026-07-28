Mehr Media Group and Pakistan’s RightNow Media sign memorandum of cooperation

The CEO of Mehr Media Group, Mohammad Mahdi Rahmati, and the director of Pakistan’s RightNow Media signed a memorandum of cooperation on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Media and Think Tank Summit, which is held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

The summit is hosted by Kyrgyzstan’s national news agency “Kabar” and China’s “Xinhua” news agency in Bishkek from July 26 to 30, Mehr reported.

Based on the memorandum, both parties emphasized the development of bilateral media cooperation, the exchange of news, reports, and content productions, the facilitation of mutual access to media capacities, and the strengthening of ties between journalists and media professionals of the two organizations.

Within the framework of this agreement, Mehr Media Group and RightNow Media will develop areas of cooperation in professional journalism training, joint coverage of regional and international events, the publication and republication of media content, and utilizing mutual capacities to introduce the perspectives and media narratives of both countries.

The MoU also highlights cooperation in the field of multimedia content production, strengthening communication between Iranian and Pakistani media outlets, and creating joint platforms for greater interaction in the arena of international information dissemination.

The signing of this agreement is part of Mehr Media Group’s approach to expanding media cooperation with media organizations from member states, observers, and dialogue partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to increase media interactions among regional countries.

Mehr Media Group is the sole representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran present at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s Media and Think Tank Summit, which is being held with the participation of approximately 200 representatives from media, think tanks, and related institutions from 25 countries, under the theme: “The Shanghai Spirit in the New Era: From Shared Values to Practical Cooperation”.

The event focuses on the development of media cooperation, strengthening interaction between media and think tanks, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and combating disinformation.

SS/