Iran, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Japan step up diplomatic coordination to enhance Hormuz Strait security

TEHRAN – Iran has intensified diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners in an effort to strengthen stability in the Persian Gulf and improve maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, with senior officials emphasizing closer coordination to address 'insecurity caused by US military actions.'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Saudi, Omani and Japanese counterparts over the past two days, focusing on regional developments, maritime security and ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.

During separate calls on Monday evening, Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi, as well as Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, reviewed bilateral ties and the latest regional developments, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The three top diplomats stressed the importance of expanding regional cooperation and advancing coordinated diplomatic initiatives to promote peace, stability and security. They also underscored the need to eliminate 'insecurity' imposed on the Strait of Hormuz as a result of 'the United States' aggressive actions.'

Some regional sources said that Araghchi and Prince Faisal also discussed allegations that Iraqi resistance groups had carried out AV attacks against Saudi Arabia. However, no independent sources have confirmed that the issue was raised during the talks or verified the allegations.

The discussions came as Iraqi security officials reported the arrest of several individuals accused of collaborating with Ukraine and carrying out attacks inside Iraq.

Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Aboudi said Iraqi intelligence investigations concluded that Ukraine had been involved in activities inside the country. He said security forces had detained a limited number of groups responsible for attacks targeting facilities on Iraqi territory and added that the suspects had confessed during interrogation to working on Ukraine's behalf.

Some regional analysts have suggested that attacks targeting Iraq's neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia, may also have been carried out by sabotage networks allegedly linked to Ukraine to undermine the Iraqi resistance movement.

In a separate telephone conversation on Tuesday, Araghchi and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral relations alongside the latest regional and international developments.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed his Japanese counterpart on the latest diplomatic efforts to establish regional peace and stability. The two ministers also emphasized the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to address security challenges affecting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian and Japanese foreign ministers additionally exchanged views on several bilateral consular issues.

