Iran seeks dialogue but is ready to defend, VP says

TEHRAN – Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said on Tuesday that Iran is committed to resolving disputes through dialogue rather than conflict but remains fully prepared to defend itself against any aggression, while highlighting the country's growing technological and industrial capabilities despite years of sanctions and external pressure.

Speaking at a ceremony marking National Skills Week and National Entrepreneurship and Technical and Vocational Training Day in Tehran, Aref said the Islamic Republic has never sought war or confrontation, stressing that any conflict imposed on Iran would be met with a strong response.

"We are not seeking war or confrontation. We want to resolve problems and issues through dialogue, but if a war is imposed on us, we will defend ourselves very well," Aref said.

The first vice president said Israel and 'the US-led hegemonic system' had failed to achieve their objectives against Iran, attributing the outcome to the resilience of the Iranian people and the country's long-standing civilization.

Referring to the 1980–1988 Iran-Iraq War, Aref said the newly established Islamic Republic had endured an eight-year conflict imposed with the backing of major powers and regional allies, arguing that those experiences demonstrated Iran's ability to withstand external pressure.

He also said Iran had overcome years of economic sanctions, emphasizing that coercive measures would ultimately prove ineffective.

"There are costs, and that is natural, but the people should not be intimidated by sanctions or blockades. Such measures will ultimately backfire on those who impose them," he said.

In separate remarks delivered at a meeting of deputy ministers at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Monday, Aref said recent conflicts had evolved into technology-driven wars, stating that Iran's young scientists had prevented its adversaries from achieving their objectives while strengthening the country's defensive capabilities throughout the conflict.

Aref reiterated Tehran's commitment to expanding economic cooperation with neighboring countries and regional organizations, including the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), saying Iran's strategy is based on strengthening regional and international partnerships.

