TEHRAN – The Zionist regime has reported increasing casualties among the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) as it attempts to portray its aggression and expanded occupation in southern Lebanon as a success.

An IOF soldier was killed, and at least five others were wounded after they were targeted in two separate incidents by Hezbollah’s explosive drones in southern Lebanon, according to an admission by the Israeli military.

The Israeli Army Radio reported the death of a soldier from the Givati Reconnaissance Unit, in addition to four others who were injured when explosive drones detonated in the area of eastern Zawtar in southern Lebanon.

Hebrew media reported that a Hezbollah explosive glider struck a house where an IOF battalion commander was present. There are serious casualties at the scene, according to the reports.

The IOF acknowledged that Hezbollah’s drones have become a genuine threat and that the expansion of its ground operations has failed to prevent drone launches towards northern settlements.

Despite months of attacks in southern Lebanon to diminish Hezbollah’s threat to northern settlements, Hezbollah projectiles continue to land in these areas. The regime’s home front command has announced restrictions on education, work, and public gatherings in the Upper Galilee, which have been tightened following the deterioration of the security situation.

These developments come amid ongoing operations carried out by the Lebanese resistance forces in response to the continuing U.S.-backed assault on Lebanon, particularly in the country’s south and east, which has resulted in thousands of casualties and injuries among civilians.

Hezbollah announced that it had targeted an IOF Merkava tank in the town of Al-Bayyada with a guided missile, confirming a direct hit.

In separate statements, the resistance movement revealed that it had attacked a concentration of IOF military vehicles and troops in the town of Al-Bayyada with a rocket barrage.

It announced a rocket attack against a gathering of IOF vehicles and soldiers on the eastern outskirts of the town of Yahmar Al-Shaqif. A Hezbollah rocket barrage struck IOF infrastructure in the Krayot area north of Haifa. Resistance fighters targeted an IOF unit on the eastern outskirts of Yohmor Al-Shaqif town with an Ababil loitering glider. The Lebanese resistance fighters also struck IOF infrastructure in the Nahariya settlement with a rocket barrage.

Israel’s channel i24NEWS reported that shelling from Lebanon was continuing and that “for the first time in three weeks, rockets have been launched toward Nahariya.”

“In response to the enemy’s attacks on villages in southern Lebanon, which resulted in the martyrdom of civilians and injuries among others, resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy army soldiers at a helicopter landing pad in the Shlomi settlement with a loitering drone,” another statement by Hezbollah’s military media stated.

In a separate military operation, Hezbollah targeted a gathering of IOF vehicles and soldiers in Al-Bayyada town with a rocket barrage. Another gathering in the same town was subject to a second rocket barrage. Another Merkava tank in Al-Bayyada town was struck with a guided missile.

Earlier, the Lebanese resistance movement announced another series of operations against IOF military positions, troop concentrations, and vehicles, while also targeting settlements in northern occupied Palestine.

The resistance front also reported an ambush against an IOF unit that attempted to advance toward the outskirts of the town of Dibbin. Resistance fighters detonated an explosive device against the IOF unit before engaging in two separate clashes using light and medium weapons, ultimately forcing the troops to withdraw.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media reported what they described as “difficult incidents” along the border with Lebanon, indicating that there were several more fatalities and injuries among the IOF.

The occupation regime is attempting to push deeper into southern Lebanon and has released photographs of its troops near Beaufort Castle, seeking to present the image that the IOF has cemented its occupation near the Litani River.

These images were accompanied by statements from senior Zionist officials, including Netanyahu, who have been widely accused of being serial-liars and spreading disinformation across multiple fronts, from Gaza to Lebanon and Iran. However, there is no verified video evidence showing a sustained IOF presence in the area. While the Zionist regime continues its public relations efforts, it is also aware that maintaining positions in southern Lebanon for more than a few hours carries the risk of more casualties.

A deeper IOF ground invasion into southern Lebanon creates conditions that favor Hezbollah’s strategic objectives, even if the resistance movement suffers territorial losses. Ground warfare exposes the IOF to the type of conflict in which Hezbollah has spent decades preparing to operate.

Unlike indiscriminate air raids, which largely leverage the occupation regime’s technological superiority, a ground offensive requires troops to move through contested territory, secure positions, and maintain supply lines. This places the regime’s troops in closer proximity to Hezbollah resistance fighters and increases the risk of casualties. For Hezbollah, inflicting losses on IOF ground forces is strategically valuable because it raises the human, political, and military costs of the invasion.

Southern Lebanon’s geography further strengthens Hezbollah’s position. The region consists of rugged hills, valleys, villages, and urbanized areas that can complicate military maneuvering. Hezbollah has operated throughout this environment for decades and possesses extensive familiarity with local terrain, road networks, and key defensive positions.

Because the resistance movement knows the area extremely well, it is using the landscape and local infrastructure to make it harder for occupation forces to move forward, while creating more opportunities to resist and fight back.

A prolonged IOF ground invasion could also shift the conflict from one centered on the regime’s firepower to one focused on endurance. In Lebanon’s asymmetric warfare, Hezbollah often seeks not to defeat the regime’s military outright but to deny it a quick and decisive victory.

Hezbollah can continue functioning while the IOF faces persistent resistance and casualties; the Lebanese resistance movement has and continues to successfully withstand a superior military power.

The longer the IOF ground invasion continues, the greater the potential strain on the regime’s resources and public support. Sustained deployments, operational costs, and battlefield losses increase domestic pressure on political leaders and influence public perceptions of the aggression.

By prolonging the aggression, the Zionist regime gives Hezbollah more time to increase pressure on the enemy’s government and further complicates the IOF’s efforts to achieve its stated objective of destroying the resistance movement. Rather than securing a decisive victory, the IOF increasingly turns to bombardments of towns, villages, and other civilian sites in an attempt to pressure Hezbollah. The regime has repeatedly relied on war crimes in both Gaza and Lebanon, reflecting an inability to defeat resistance forces through conventional military means.

Additionally, a deeper invasion has allowed Hezbollah to showcase organizational resilience by maintaining command structures, continuing operations, and preserving combat effectiveness under heavy military pressure to reinforce its formidable durability and resistance. Even if territorial control changes temporarily, the ability to remain active and continue resisting the U.S.-backed regime is a strategic victory.

Hezbollah benefits because it creates an environment where familiarity with the terrain, defensive preparation, and the ability to impose costs on the IOF become increasingly important factors that will shape the outcome of the aggression.