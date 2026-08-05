“The Lucky Ride” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of Japanese writer Yasushi Kitagawa’s book “The Lucky Ride: A Novel Full of Opportunity” has recently been published by Milkan Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Zahra Chaflaki.

“The Lucky Ride” is about a man who believes himself to be the unluckiest person in Japan—a man whose life has been a relentless sequence of disappointments, failures, and missed opportunities. For years, he has viewed his existence through the lens of misfortune, convinced that he was born under a darkened star and that the universe is fundamentally rigged against him. However, his life takes a surreal and transformative turn when a mysterious driver appears, offering him a ride that is far more than a mere trip from one location to another. This encounter serves as the catalyst for the ride of a lifetime, pushing the protagonist to step out of his cycle of despair and seize a new, unexpected path.

Blending the whimsical "what-if" exploration of “The Midnight Library” with the revelatory, mindset-shifting power of “The Secret,” Yasushi Kitagawa crafts a heartwarming parable about the architecture of happiness. As the journey unfolds, the story evolves into a deep exploration of self-growth and emotional healing. The protagonist is forced to confront the ghosts of his past, seek reconciliation with loved ones, and rediscover a sense of purpose that he had long since abandoned.

The core philosophy of “The Lucky Ride” is that luck is not a random gift granted to a chosen few, nor is it a genetic trait. Instead, the narrative proposes that luck is a result of the conscious choices we make and the positive energy we project into the world. Through the guidance of the mysterious driver, the protagonist learns that the bad luck he clung to was often a reflection of his own resignation. He discovers that by shifting his perspective and embracing a spirit of gratitude and openness, he can actually build his own fortune over time.

This Japanese bestseller is a compassionate reminder that true fulfillment does not come from the absence of struggle, but from the courage to keep moving forward with a good heart. Kitagawa illustrates that the treasures of a meaningful life are built incrementally, one choice at a time, and that this positive legacy can be passed down through generations.

SAB/

