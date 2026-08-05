Iran’s health minister denounces US-Israeli strike against Lamerd stadium as ‘clear crime’

TEHRAN — Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi traveled to the southern county of Lamerd to inspect local medical facilities and evaluate emergency responses amid the fallout of the joint US-Israeli war that began more than five months ago. During his visit, he strongly condemned a United States missile attack on a local sports stadium, denouncing the military action as a “clear crime against defenseless people and a profound human tragedy”.

The attack took place on February 28, marking the opening day of the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran. A US missile struck a crowded sports complex in Lamerd where young athletes and residents were gathered. The powerful blast killed 21 people, including children and teenagers, and left around 100 others with severe injuries.

Zafarqandi walked through the hospital wards, meeting with doctors, nurses, and medical staff. He praised their dedication and swift action, noting that the medical teams worked around the clock under extremely difficult conditions to save the wounded. He pledged that the Ministry of Health would provide full support to the region, including sending more medical equipment, upgrading healthcare facilities, and increasing the number of doctors and nurses to address staff shortages.

During the visit, local health officials, including Amin Niakan from the Shiraz University of Medical Sciences, presented detailed reports on how the hospital managed the crisis and treated the influx of trauma patients.

This tragic event in Lamerd did not happen in isolation. On the same day, another US missile strike targeted an elementary school in the city of Minab, hundreds of miles away. That attack resulted in the deaths of nearly 170 people, mostly young school children and teachers, creating one of the deadliest single incidents of the conflict.

Iranian officials have repeatedly highlighted these incidents as proof of the severe human cost borne by civilians in the war. The strikes on a sports stadium and a school have drawn widespread condemnation. Officials say the targeting of civilian areas demonstrates a total disregard for human life and international humanitarian laws by the US and Israel.

