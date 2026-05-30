Hezbollah wages heroic resistance against Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – Hezbollah has detailed a wide range of operations against Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), installations, and vehicles across occupied southern Lebanon and northern settlements.

In the face of the heinous Zionist regime’s war crimes that have killed and injured a growing number of civilians, Hezbollah has demonstrated once again its capability of resisting the heinous aggression.

The resistance movement has reiterated that the operations were carried out “in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the Israeli regime’s violation of the ceasefire, its attacks against civilians, and the destruction of their homes and villages in southern Lebanon, resulting in fatalities and a number of wounded.”

These operations are “based on the right to resist and expel the occupation (forces),” it added.

Hezbollah attacked the Meron Base for surveillance and air operations management with a qualitative rocket barrage. The base is an IOF surveillance and command facility located approximately 8 kilometers from the Lebanese border.

Shortly before this, resistance fighters ambushed a composite IOF force attempting to advance toward the eastern outskirts of the town of Ghendourieh. Hezbollah detonated explosive devices against the force while simultaneously striking it with artillery shells and rocket salvos. The resistance movement said the IOF evacuated casualties under heavy smoke cover, before responding with airstrikes and artillery shelling in the surrounding area.

The resistance movement replicated these operations a second time, stating: “After careful monitoring of the enemy’s movements, the resistance fighters ambushed a composite force of the enemy army that attempted to advance toward the eastern outskirts of the town of Ghendourieh. They detonated explosive devices against them, simultaneously targeting them with artillery shells and rocket salvos. As a result, the enemy evacuated its casualties under heavy smoke cover, and then targeted the surrounding area with airstrikes and artillery shelling.”

Hezbollah attacked the Kiryat Shmona settlement with rocket barrages on two separate occasions. Footage from the settlement, which resembles a modern-day city, shows extensive damage in the area. Despite air raid sirens being activated the footage highlights how Hezbollah’s rocket barrages continue to evade the Israeli regime’s air defense systems.

Hezbollah fighters also confronted an IOF drone of the type Hermes 450-Zik in the skies over Zawtar al-Sharqiyah using a surface-to-air missile, in its ongoing measures to counter aerial surveillance activity over southern Lebanon.

According to the Israeli army radio, a booby-trapped drone exploded in a military area in the Shomera region in the Western Galilee. More sirens later sounded across multiple areas in the Galilee over suspected drone infiltration from Lebanon.

In other operations, resistance fighters targeted a gathering of IOF vehicles and soldiers in Al-Bayyada town with rocket fire. They also struck an IOF artillery bunker in Khirbet Ma’ar with a loitering drone, and hit a gathering of soldiers in Galilee Forests Camp with another loitering drone.

Separately, the Lebanese resistance struck a Merkava tank in the vicinity of Debbine town with “appropriate weapons,” with its fighters observing the tank burning.

Another Merkava tank east of Yohmor Al-Shaqif was struck with a guided missile and was also seen burning.

Rocket attacks were also carried out against a gathering of vehicles and soldiers in Rashaf town.

Earlier, the Lebanese resistance movement struck an Iron Dome launcher at the Ras Naqoura site using an Ababil loitering glider (FPV). The regime’s Iron Dome launchers have been subject to Hezbollah FPV drone attacks over the past month on at least six occasions. Video documentation of the strikes has been published on Hezbollah’s war media page on Telegram.

Hezbollah struck an IOF Humvee vehicle in Naqoura town with another FPV drone.

Among other operations over the past 24 hours, the resistance movement bombed three more Israeli Merkava tanks in Yohmor Al-Shaqif with three Ababil loitering gliders, achieving confirmed hits. In a separate operation, it also struck IOF technical equipment in Al-Bayyada town with an Ababil loitering glider.

Hezbollah continues to stage a sustained campaign of military operations involving explosive devices, rocket fire, loitering drones, guided missiles, and ambush tactics against both mobile units and fixed IOF infrastructure across the Lebanese border region.

Hezbollah officials, including Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, have vowed that these operations will continue and expand until the U.S.-backed aggression and occupation of Lebanon cease.

The Zionist regime has been expanding its deadly aggression and heinous war crimes against Lebanese towns and villages. In the absence of any retaliatory measures by the government in Beirut, which has limited its response to statements of condemnation, Hezbollah has, once again, stepped up to perform its national duties.