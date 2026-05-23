Hezbollah’s war media footage shakes Israel

TEHRAN – While the Zionist regime relentlessly broadcasts graphic scenes of devastation in Lebanon, how did Hezbollah successfully turn war media into a pivotal and powerful battlefield weapon?

The Lebanese resistance movement has prevailed in the battle of narrative and perception before its own supporters, and even before the Israeli regime’s supporters. Most of its statements on military operations are backed by video evidence, exposing the regime’s lies and its failure to conceal its human and material losses.

It has now reached the point where the enemy’s media outlets have begun citing footage published by the Lebanese resistance front to challenge the leaders of the Zionist regime over their deception and failures.

Perhaps Hezbollah’s greatest achievement in the war of images and narratives was shattering the narrative that the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) tried to present as a victory to its public.

The IOF circulated images of its vehicles and soldiers on one bank of the Litani River, in a futile attempt to establish positions there and occupy the area through repeated advances and withdrawals, but without success.

Those riverbanks instead turned into a swamp that revived old nightmares for IOF generals who once fought in South Lebanon, as Hezbollah drones and artillery continue to wear down their forces daily and inflict heavy losses.

These images released by the IOF are a desperate attempt to prove it was nearing a goal its leaders had declared: reaching the Litani River and controlling the area south of it. This objective was framed as part of what it calls restoring security along the Lebanese border and northern settlements. Yet with a single piece of footage, the resistance movement shattered that narrative by publishing recordings of recent operations targeting IOF positions along the Lebanese border using swarms of attack drones aimed at vehicles, soldiers, and equipment.

The footage confirmed the Zionists’ own description of their soldiers as sitting ducks in a shooting range. Soldiers are seen fleeing drones, but without success, as the FPV drones consistently hit their targets.

While the Israeli leaders boast of destruction and showcase the demolition of homes and buildings, they remain unable to confront a single drone capable of killing soldiers and disabling vehicles.

When the war began, the regime claimed Hezbollah had been finished. Netanyahu appeared dozens of times on TV screens declaring that the resistance movement’s military capabilities would not recover anytime soon.

In contrast, Hezbollah announced on Thursday that the IOF had withdrawn at dawn from Hadatha (which has turned into the regime’s Vietnam) toward the town of Rashaf after days of fierce clashes with resistance fighters. The IOF also acknowledged that the commander of the 401st Armored Brigade was seriously wounded, along with nearly 10 other soldiers, after explosive drones detonated in southern Lebanon.

A few days ago, the resistance front’s media also broadcast footage showing the lowering of the regime’s flag above the headquarters of Brigade 226 in the town of Bayada in southern Lebanon, after repeated strikes on the site forced its evacuation.

This came in addition to the many attacks the resistance front announces daily, including the destruction of two Iron Dome systems and strikes on IOF gatherings wherever they are found.

This daily narrative by Hezbollah, often supported by visual documentation, has become a new weapon dismantling every enemy claim that the Lebanese resistance movement has been defeated.

Battlefield realities present a completely different picture. Despite the scale of the assault, assassinations, and intense targeting of its military and logistical infrastructure, Hezbollah still retains its ability to initiate, maneuver, and inflict pain on the enemy.

Most importantly, it has succeeded in turning combat footage into an essential part of the battle and a field-documentation tool that undermines the Israeli regime’s narrative moment by moment.

Every scene broadcast of a special operation, a strike on a military site, or the retreat of the IOF under fire carries a double message: first, to the regime’s public, which was promised a “quick victory” that never materialized; and second, to Hezbollah’s own support base that the initiative has not been stripped away, despite what the Zionist regime tried to suggest from the earliest days of the war.

Perhaps what most unsettles the IOF’s military and intelligence establishments today is Hezbollah’s ability to maintain the pace of confrontation and continue producing precise battlefield footage despite all attempts at isolation and targeting the resistance movement.

This alone reflects that the resistance movement’s structure has not collapsed, and that repeated IOF claims of “eliminating Hezbollah’s capabilities” were only part of a psychological war that preceded actual results in the battlefield.

The Zionist regime has failed to impose its narrative and now finds itself facing a resistance force still capable of fighting, documenting, and influencing simultaneously.

A book on soft power once stated that “the victor and the strong side in war is the one whose narrative of events prevails.”

Based on this, and judging by TV coverage, articles by senior military analysts, and what is written and said across major Zionist media outlets, the resistance movement in Lebanon has proven through the credibility of its narrative and the power of its imagery that it is the victorious and dominant force in this war.