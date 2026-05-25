Hezbollah kills two more Israeli soldiers in Lebanon

TEHRAN – Israeli media announced the deaths of two soldiers and the injury of several others “as a result of Hezbollah drones.”

Hebrew media reported that “their families have been informed”.

Describing difficult security incidents in southern Lebanon, media said, “All families of the wounded have been notified.”

They added, “More than 30 explosive drones launched by Hezbollah” targeted Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF), calling it “the hardest day in Lebanon since the ceasefire.”

Hebrew news outlets added that the launch of explosive drones toward soldiers and northern Israeli settlements, along with the severe losses, are revealed within the limits of the regime’s permitted publication.

The IOF acknowledged the death of one soldier and the serious injury of another after an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah struck an infantry unit in southern Lebanon.

An IOF military assessment reportedly found that Hezbollah’s explosive drones “restrict nearly 70% of the operational freedom of (occupying) forces in southern Lebanon,” according to Hebrew media.

Before the latest revelations on IOF casualties, Israel’s Health Ministry announced five new injuries, bringing the total number of casualties since the beginning of the American-Zionist war on Iran through Sunday to 8,831.

The ministry stated that 930 of those injuries occurred after the ceasefire with Iran on April 8 and were linked specifically to the war in Lebanon.

Since the ceasefire in Lebanon was declared on April 17, a total of 515 injured soldiers has been admitted to hospitals.

These numbers continue to rise daily as Hezbollah maintains operations against the IOF in southern Lebanon in response to the U.S.-backed aggression and ongoing ceasefire violations.

The resistance movement has relied heavily on explosive drones in its operations, while the IOF continues to struggle to find an effective solution to this growing challenge, leading to increasing deaths and injuries among the occupation forces.

On Monday, the IOF said a drone struck an area where its troops were operating in southern Lebanon after sirens warning of a hostile aircraft infiltration that sounded across several northern settlements.

In its latest operations, Hezbollah struck an IOF Merkava tank in the town of Debl with an Ababil loitering glider (FPV) confirming a direct hit. Other operations included an attack on an IOF artillery bunker and strikes on gatherings for the occupation regime’s troops and vehicles. The resistance movement also published more videos documenting its recent operations with FPV drones.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health stated on Sunday that 3,151 people have been killed and 9,571 injured in the Israeli aggression on Lebanon since March 2. Most of them are women, children, and other civilians, including an increasing number of paramedics and rescue workers.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah’s political council member Wafiq Safa affirmed that the resistance movement will never enter into any confrontation with the Lebanese Army, stressing that the military institution possesses “sufficient political and social awareness to protect Lebanon’s interests.”

In an interview, Safa said: “The day will never come when the resistance clashes with the Lebanese Army, which carries a national doctrine.”

He added, “The resistance still possesses more surprises,” emphasizing that these capabilities “will ultimately force the enemy to withdraw from Lebanon.”

On the American-Iranian negotiations, Safa confirmed that “there will be no agreement unless Lebanon is included in it.” The council member added: “This is what has been conveyed to us, to the Pakistanis, and to the Americans.”

He also praised the role of Iran, saying: “It is enough of an honor for Iran that it stood up against American power, which no one today dares to confront.”