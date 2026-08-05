FM backs scientific conservation during visit to centuries-old cannon project

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has stressed the importance of scientifically preserving the country's cultural heritage during a visit to the restoration workshop of the historic Pearl Cannon (Toop-e Morvarid), describing the protection of historical monuments as safeguarding Iran's identity, historical memory and civilizational legacy.

During the visit to the conservation workshop near Building No. 7 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Araghchi reviewed the progress of research, documentation, condition assessment and specialized conservation work on the centuries-old cannon. He also announced the ministry's readiness to expand cooperation with the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism on the conservation, restoration and documentation of other historic objects owned by the ministry.

Speaking after the visit, Araghchi praised the project's conservators, researchers and restoration specialists, calling cultural heritage protection "a national and strategic mission."

"The scientific and professional preservation of historical monuments means safeguarding Iran's identity, historical memory and civilizational heritage," he said, adding that such efforts should continue through specialized expertise and close cooperation among responsible institutions.

He also emphasized the importance of coordination between government bodies in protecting the country's cultural heritage and said the Foreign Ministry is prepared to broaden joint projects with the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism to conserve, restore and document other historical and cultural assets under the ministry's ownership.

Araghchi was accompanied by Mohammad Ebrahim Zarei, head of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism; Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei; Mehdi Babakazemi, director general of the ministry's Buildings and Support Department; and Reza Rahmani, head of the institute's Research Center for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural-Historical Objects.

Project director Manijeh Hadian Dehkordi presented a detailed report on the conservation of the Pearl Cannon and two other historic cannons, introducing the project's multidisciplinary team and outlining the work completed so far.

According to the report, the project includes historical and archival research, condition assessment, identification and analysis of constituent materials, detailed documentation, the preparation of three-dimensional models and conservation treatment of the cannon's metal surfaces. Plans for the remaining restoration phases and the technical requirements for future interventions were also presented.

At the same time, specialists carried out non-destructive field tests on the cannon's concrete carriage to assess its structural strength, stability and condition. The studies are being conducted in cooperation with experts from the Architecture Department of Tabriz Islamic Art University using modern non-destructive evaluation technologies to provide technical data for future conservation measures.

Toop-e Morvarid is one of the best-known historical cannons from the Qajar period and dates to the reign of Fath-Ali Shah (1797–1834). During the early Pahlavi era, it was transferred, along with two other historic cannons, to the former Officers' Club, now Building No. 7 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it remains on display.

The conservation and restoration project began in late 2025 under a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism. Officials said the work is being carried out using a scientific, interdisciplinary approach in accordance with professional cultural heritage conservation standards.

AM