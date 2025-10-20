Extremists in Israel are full of hatred against Palestinians

TEHRAN - Netanyahu and his co-ideologists, such as Itmar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich, Amichai Eliyahu, and many others, are full of hatred against Palestinians even when there is not a hot war. If it was not so, there was no justification for so much cruelty against Palestinians and no justification for not settling this decades-long conflict.

It is true that Hamas first attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, which its reasons are not difficult to understand, but the magnitude of brutality against ordinary Palestinians greatly astonished the world. It was completely out of proportion.

Far right extremists inside and outside Israel acknowledge no right for Palestinians. They see every Palestinian as an enemy. The ultra-Orthodox Zionists want no Palestinian on their native land.

The degree of hate against Palestinians has shown itself in words and deeds. When Israel cut off water, food, medicine, fuel and electricity to Gaza in the early days of the war, Yoav Gallant described Gazans as “human animals”.

On January 21, 2025, when Israel again halted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza for approximately six to seven weeks but allowed limited flow of aid under international pressure in early March, its forces unbelievably targeted food seekers, which shows the intense dislike of the Palestinians.

Between May 27 and October 9, more than 2,600 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach food and aid at or near the chaotic GHF distribution points.

The starvation policy, which led to the people face famine-like conditions, is nothing except strong feeling of abhorrence against a nation.

There are countless examples of hostility toward Palestinians, revealed in many forms: starving civilians, attacking their shelters, bombing health centers, to arresting and torturing physicians.

There is no trace of human conscience in asking what sin the elderly, women, or children could possibly have committed to deserve such unbearable suffering and brutality.

In the first week of October, Claire Magone, executive director of the French branch of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Le Monde, “The (Israeli) army is conducting a strategy of asphyxiation, attacking, for example, water tanker trucks, as it did in mid-September with one of ours, which was clearly identified, and blocking all vital services.”

Likewise, it is also unimaginable that 200,000 tons of bombs have been dropped on cities and refugee camps in the small territory of Gaza.

The extreme hatred against the native Palestinians is primarily intended to exterminate them. Israeli extremists seem to have forgotten that it was they, or their forefathers, who moved into Palestine and displaced Palestinians from their villages and cities, forcing them into camps in Gaza, the West Bank, or neighboring countries—where many still live in squalid conditions, dependent on international aid.

Even after the fragile truce went into effect on October 13 under Donald Trump’s 20-point plan, Israeli forces have killed at least 97 Palestinians, wounded 230, and violated the ceasefire agreement 80 times.

Horrific scenes have also emerged during the exchange deal under the truce agreement, involving both deceased and surviving Palestinians.

Some of the prisoners had blindfolds and handcuffs on their bodies, showing that they were tortured before being killed, Al Jazeera reported on October 18.

Mahmoud Abu Foul, a 28-year-old from northern Gaza, tells Al Jazeera that one day prison guards struck him on the head with such force that he fell unconscious, and when he regained consciousness, he discovered he had lost his sight.

One particularly notable documented incident of abuse was the gang rape of a Palestinian prisoner by guards at the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility in Israel last year. Verified video shows Israeli prison guards using their shields to hide from the camera before proceeding to rape the victim, who was left unable to walk, Israeli media reported.

Unfortunately, many Israelis—particularly members of the military and prison guards—under the influence of extremist and ultra-Orthodox ideologies, not only harbor deep hostility toward Palestinians but also engage in harmful practices aimed at criminalizing, humiliating, and breaking their spirit. Yet despite these actions, Western countries continue to align themselves with Israel, portraying it as a partner in upholding human rights and respect for human dignity.