Fifth nanotech summer school underway

TEHRAN – The fifth nanotechnology summer school aiming to enhance specialized knowledge and empower researchers commenced on July 23 and is scheduled to run for two months.

The event also aims to broaden modern educational approaches, promote technologies, train specialized manpower, and foster effective interaction among universities, industries, and technological centers, nano.ir reported.

The summer school features over 40 specialized training courses and 10 scientific webinars, led by prominent university professors, faculty members, and nanotechnology experts.

The curriculum covers a wide range of contemporary topics in nanotechnology, providing participants a great opportunity to learn about the latest scientific and technological advancements, innovations, emerging technologies, industrial applications of nanotechnology, as well as entrepreneurship.

Over the past four years, the nanotechnology summer school was widely welcomed by both Iranian and foreign students. Over 4,000 students and more than 50 international students have so far benefited fromdifferent educational programs offered by the school.

With over 430 companies operating in the nanotechnology sector, and more than 1,960 nanotech products receiving nanoscale certificates, the advancement of the nanotechnology sector in the country proves to be more than just a scientific achievement.

Relying on domestic capacity, nanotechnology in Iran is not merely measured by scientific rankings and published articles, but products that have been manufactured and entered the industry and the market, IRNA reported.

The total sale of these products amounts to over 970 trillion rials (about 554 million dollars), indicating that the scientific achievement has become an economic and industrial capacity.

Nanotechnology in the country is a typical example of a successful development of a tech ecosystem. From the very beginning, a long-term roadmap was developed to strengthen all aspects of the technology development chain, from education and research to commercialization and market development.

Over the past years, the role of nanotechnology headquarters has not been limited to macro-policy-making, but has included fostering coordination among universities, research institutes, industries, knowledge-based companies, and supporting institutions.

Establishing a strategic technological laboratory network, developing standards for the evaluation of Nano products, supporting start-up companies, and designing industrial programs are among the factors that help transfer nanotechnology from laboratories to the country’s industries.

------------------- Products with nano-scale certificates on the rise

Some 230 products have received nanoscale certificates in the past Iranian calendar year (March 2025-March 2026), surpassing the targeted number by 40 products.

Last year, the Vice Presidency for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-Based Economy and the headquarters for nanotechnology had planned to obtain nanoscale certificates for 190 products (one product per working day). The total number of nanotechnology products with a nanoscale certificate has increased to 1,965, IRNA reported.

The highest number of products that received nanoscale certificates was recorded respectively in the provinces of Tehran, Fars, and Mazandaran, with 64, 48, and 24 products, respectively.

The provinces of Zanjan (32 products), Qom (17), Markazi (16), Qazvin (11), and Isfahan (7) are placed next.

Out of 230 products, Industrial supplies had the largest share with 72 products. Energy, oil, and related industries accounted for 41, Chemicals for 36, and Pharmaceutical and Health for 26 products.

The headquarters for nanotechnology has supported the promotion of 20 nanotechnology inventions in the country, which constitute 19 percent of the total inventions registered in 2024.

In the past year, 33 nanotechnology plans have been approved, for 23 of which contracts have been concluded, ISNA reported.

The headquarters has decided to identify, assess, and support innovative ideas to empower nanotechnology businesses.

Over the Iranian year, which ended in March 2025, a total of 1,735 nanotechnology products received nanoscale certificates from the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council and were commercialized by 201 companies.

The total sale of these products amounted to 973 trillion rials (almost 506 million dollars) in the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024-March 2025), indicating a 57 percent increase compared to a year earlier, and 72 percent in comparison to 200 trillion rials (104 million dollars) in the past four years. This growth is about 31 percent higher than the country’s average annual inflation rate, IRNA quoted Emad Ahmadvand, the secretary of the headquarters for the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition held in Tehran from November 2 to 5, 2025.

The export of these nano-products constitutes 10 percent of the sales, about 183 million dollars, the official added.



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