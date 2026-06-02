Iran to play Mali on Thursday

TEHRAN - The date for the second friendly match of the Iranian national football team during their training camp in Antalya has been announced.

Team Melli will face Mali in their second friendly match as part of their ongoing preparations in Antalya, Turkey, for the 2026 World Cup.

Based on the arrangements made, the match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, June 4, at 8:00 PM local time (8:30 PM Tehran time) at the Mardan Stadium.

Amir Ghalenoei’s squad previously defeated Gambia 3–1 in their first friendly match of the camp.

The friendlies are part of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Iran are drawn in Group G along with Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

