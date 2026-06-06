The beautiful game, the ugly politics: U.S. visa row hits World Cup credibility

TEHRAN - For decades, international sports governing bodies have promoted a simple principle: sport should unite people beyond politics, ideology, and diplomatic disputes.

FIFA has repeatedly championed the idea that football belongs to everyone and that all participating nations must enjoy equal conditions at the World Cup. Yet, as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, events surrounding Iran's national team once again expose the uncomfortable reality that this principle often remains little more than a slogan.

The latest controversy stems from the U.S. government's refusal to issue visas for several administrative and executive members of Iran's World Cup delegation. The decision has created an entirely avoidable disruption just days before the tournament begins and has raised serious questions about whether the host nation is fulfilling its responsibilities toward all qualified participants.

What makes the situation particularly troubling is that FIFA officials had previously assured Iranian authorities that visa-related obstacles would not prevent the country's full participation in the competition. Those assurances now appear increasingly difficult to reconcile with reality.

The issue is not merely bureaucratic. Modern international football teams rely on a complex network of support personnel, including administrators, analysts, medical staff, logistics coordinators, and technical assistants. Their presence is often essential to a team's preparation and performance. Denying access to key members of a delegation inevitably creates competitive disadvantages and unnecessary uncertainty.

The consequences have already been felt. Concerns over the visa process forced Iran to abandon its original training plans in Arizona and relocate its World Cup preparation camp to Tijuana, Mexico. A major logistical adjustment of this scale, so close to the tournament, is hardly the type of disruption that any qualified nation should be expected to endure before the world's biggest sporting event.

Iran's Football Federation has condemned the decision as a violation of international sporting principles and announced that it will pursue the matter through FIFA. The federation argues that the host nation has created an unequal and discriminatory environment that directly contradicts the spirit of global competition.

The irony is impossible to ignore. Every major sporting event is accompanied by speeches about inclusion, fairness, and the separation of politics from sport. Yet when political tensions arise, those ideals often disappear. Football is repeatedly told to stay above politics, but politics continues to find its way onto the pitch through travel restrictions, diplomatic barriers, and selective treatment of athletes and officials.

To be clear, this issue extends beyond Iran. It concerns the credibility of the World Cup itself. If a host country can limit or delay access for members of a qualified national delegation, then the principle of equal participation becomes conditional rather than universal. That is a dangerous precedent for a tournament that claims to represent the entire football world.

Although reports indicate that visas for players and some essential personnel have now been approved, the broader controversy remains unresolved. The fact that FIFA has been forced into last-minute negotiations to secure the participation of members of a World Cup delegation should concern anyone who believes sport must remain independent from political disputes.

The 2026 World Cup was supposed to be a celebration of football. Instead, before a ball has even been kicked, it has already become another reminder that the promise of keeping politics out of sport is too often honored in rhetoric and ignored in practice. When access to the world's biggest football tournament becomes subject to political calculations, the integrity of the competition itself is placed under unnecessary scrutiny.