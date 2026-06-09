FIFA Secretary General holds talks with Iran delegation

TEHRAN - FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and Iran Football Federation (FFIRI) President Mehdi Taj hold online talks after team touches down in Mexico

A highly productive discussion focused on ensuring that Iran's participation in the tournament is smooth

After the Iran delegation settled into their Team Base Camp for the tournament at Centro Xoloitzcuintle in Tijuana, Mexico, Grafström and Taj spoke in an online meeting that follows the constructive talks held in Istanbul, Turkey, last month.

The discussion centered on coordination and planning to ensure Iran’s smooth participation in the tournament.

“President Taj and I had a highly productive discussion, just as we did when we met face-to-face in Istanbul,” the FIFA Secretary General said. “With the team now in Mexico, FIFA will continue dialogue and collaboration with the FFIRI to ensure the team and the delegation’s experience is a positive one, and they have all the conditions necessary to compete on the pitch. We look forward together to the weeks ahead.”

Iran have been drawn in Group G and play New Zealand (15 June, Los Angeles), Belgium (21 June, Los Angeles) and Egypt (26 June, Seattle).