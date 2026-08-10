Works of 30 Iranian artists to be showcased in virtual exhibition in Netherlands

TEHRAN- A group exhibition of visual arts and handicrafts titled "Idea," featuring the works of 30 Iranian artists, is set to open online in the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

The exhibition, organized by the Raja Art Circle in collaboration with the Bloom Art Institute of the Netherlands, aims to explore the genesis of artistic creation. According to the event's artistic statement, "Idea" is not merely the start of a creative process but a force that transforms the invisible into a visible experience, allowing for a fresh encounter with the world.

The curated collection reflects a synthesis of thought, emotion, memory, and imagination. Despite varying media, techniques, and artistic approaches, the exhibited pieces share a common origin: the drive to create meaning through inquiry, experience, and discovery.

The curators describe "Idea" not as a fixed concept, but as an open invitation for reflection. Each artwork serves as an independent narrative while contributing to a broader dialogue regarding humanity, time, memory, identity, and the surrounding universe. The exhibition posits that art, before providing answers, is a question that persists through image, volume, and material.

The event brings together artists with diverse perspectives and visual languages, presenting a range of narratives on the human interior and the external world. The diversity of the works underscores the capacity of art to bridge various human experiences and reflect both individual and social concerns.

The exhibition is curated by Farzad Jamshid Danai. Samad Kaviani, a university lecturer and graphic designer, serves as the senior artistic consultant, while filmmaker and graphic designer Arezou Salehi manages the artistic direction and poster design for the event. The promotional video was produced by architect and interior designer Niaz Zarei.

The participating artists include Arezou Salehi, Vajiheh Shariati, Mahla Shokri, Mahdieh Shokri, Reyhaneh Najafi, Fatemeh Saghari, Zahra Yousefi, Maryam Sadat Ashrafi, Sogand Moradi, Maryam Bolouki, Sajedeh Yamin-khah, Kosar Ramzani, Negar Najafi, Ghazal Jamalzadeh, Fatemeh Arab-Jafari, Mahdis Rabiee, Samad Kaviani, Aida Nateghi Manesh, Fatemeh Eslamifar, Sara Gorjipour, Maryam Fattahi, Yeganeh Jafari Atabak, Elaheh Sadat Pourmasjedi, Zahra Abbasabad Arab, Mina Mishmast, Fatemeh Hossein-Ali, Razieh kaik, Negin Rahimi Mazraeh, Maryam Ameri, and Zahra Hessari.

Art enthusiasts and interested viewers can access the virtual gallery and view the works of the "Idea" exhibition until Sunday, August 16.

SAB/

