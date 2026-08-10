Iran to beef up ties in evolving technologies with Indonesia, South Africa 

TEHRAN – Acting Minister for Science, Research and Technology of Iran, Masoud Shams-Bakhsh, in separate meetings with Indonesian and South African officials has explored avenues for the development of scientific and technological cooperation.

The officials met on the sidelines of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting held from August 5 to 7 in Odisha, India.

Holding a meeting with Indonesian Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Brian Yuliarto, both sides discussed ways to develop scientific collaborations, particularly in emerging technologies.

During the meeting, Yuliarto expounded on the scientific capacities of Indonesia, specifically in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, voicing Jakarta’s readiness to implementcollaborative research projects, exchange professors and post graduate students, grant sabbatical leaves, and organize short-form coursesin cooperation with Tehran.

The Indonesian official invited Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Shams-Bakhsh to pay a visit to Indonesia

For his part, Shams-Bakhsh highlighted long-standing cultural, historical, and religious ties between the two countries have established natural, deep, and lasting foundation for theexpansion of educational and research cooperation between the two countries.

Increasing the number of scholarships, expansion of scholarship exchanges, developing joint educational courses, conducting researches on climate change, food security, renewable energies, and agriculture were among key focuses of the talks.

The two sides also discussed the inclusion of mire Iranian universities in BRICS Network University, relying on Indonesia’s experiences.They highlighted the signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to implement reached agreements as soon as possible

On July 15, the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the Indonesia National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) conducted a joint webinar, titled ‘Advancing Iran-Indonesia Research Collaboration: Strategic Opportunities Ahead’, on Wednesday to explore avenues for the expansion of scientific and research cooperation between the researchers, scientists, and the scientific institutions of the two countries.

The webinar kicked off with the remarks of the president of INSF, Morteza Hormozinejad, and the deputy chairman for Facilitation of Research and Innovation, Agus Haryono.

Also, experts and professors from both countries in the health, water security, and environment sectors delivered lectures.

The event served as a great opportunity to promote scientific ties, expand research collaborations, and develop joint projects between Iran and Indonesia.

In December 2025, Rolliansyah Soemirat, the Indonesian ambassador to Tehran, said the new Indonesian administration intends to develop scientific and technological ties with Iran, highlighting Iran’s extensive capabilities in science and technology.

“The administration is looking forward to the expansion of international collaborations, particularly in fields of science and technology, which opens up new opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. The main focus of the interactions will be centered on sharing technology and emerging innovations, as well as boosting technological cooperation,” IRNA quoted Soemirat as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Hossein Roozbeh, the head of the Organization for the Development of International Cooperation in Science and Technology.

Referring to his visit to an exhibition of achievements at the Iran House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), the official said the exhibition clearly showcased only a part of Iran’s capacities and capabilities in science and technology. “These achievements demonstrate Iran’s status in the global ecosystem of science and innovation.”

Iran, with a population of more than 90 million, and Indonesia, with around 280 million people, serves as a great market for technological products and services, he said, adding that the issue is an important factor for promoting bilateral relations.

Lauding the inauguration of an iHiT branch in Jakarta, Soemirat stated that the center can lay the basis for future collaborative partnerships in technological fields.

Meeting with South African delegation

Shams-Bakhsh also met with Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training in South Africa. The two sides underlined the need to boost scientific and technological ties, and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in different research and educational sectors.

Elaborating on South Africa’s potentials and interests in different educational sectors, Dube-Ncube expressed the country’s willingness to bolster ties with Iran in conducting joint research projects, exchanging professors and post graduate students, offering sabbatical leaves, and holding short-term educational courses.

For his part, Shams-Bakhsh discussed the potentials for Iran’s participation in initiatives led by South Africa—including the G20 Education Working Group and cooperation on the mutual recognition of academic qualifications.

Both parties expressed interest in fosteringcooperation across sectors of mutual interest, including mining, metallurgy, and renewable energy, and committed to develop a joint cooperation agreement in the near future.

The 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting brought together education ministers, senior officials and delegates from all 10 BRICS member countries—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates—to deepen collaboration under the BRICS Education Track.

It concluded with the adoption of the BRICS Education Ministers’ Declaration, reaffirming education as a key pillar of BRICS cooperation and outlining a shared roadmap across five priority areas under India’s 2026 BRICS Chairship.

The Declaration identified five key areas for enhanced cooperation among BRICS nations: Strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Strengthening Cooperation in Skill Development and TVET, Enhancing Research, Innovation and Start-up Ecosystems, Advancing Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ), and Strengthening Capacity Building for Academic Leadership and Institutional Development.

BRICS, a platform for expanding research collaborations

One of the main focuses of BRICS activities in 2025 was the development of collaborative research projects among member states in fields such as AI, health, clean energy, food security, quantum technologies, data sciences, and advanced materials.

Iran’s membership in this network would provide a great opportunity for researchers and scholars to participate in international projects.

In 2025, BRICS member states discussed developing data infrastructures, sharing supercomputer capacity, creating joint scientific networks, and utilizing new technologies to address global challenges.

Featuring its capacities in AI, data processing, and knowledge-based companies, Iran has tried to gain a greater share in BRICS future technological projects.

BRICS Action Plan for Innovation 2025-2030 is a document that outlines the roadmap of cooperation among member states in the digital economy, technology transfer, support for knowledge-based companies, and the development of an innovation ecosystem.

Iran’s engagement in the plan can pave the way for the exchange of technical knowledge, enhancement of industrial cooperation, and entry of Iranian knowledge-based companies in new markets.

The report also shows that human capital and innovation are among the top priorities of BRICS; the 10th Young Scientists Forum, 8th BRICS Young Innovator Prize, and the first BRICS Startup Forum are among the main events held in this sector.

Iran’s membership in BRICS can bring about numerous advantages, such as greater access to international scientific and research networks, collaboration in joint research projects, enhancement of technological and industrial cooperation, utilizing the capacity of the technology transfer network, developing a market for knowledge-based companies, and attracting investment in technology and innovation sectors.

The report highlights AI, biotechnology, nanotechnology, quantum technologies, digital economy, and space technologies as the most important axes for future cooperation between Iran and BRICS member states.

It also calls for the promotion of scientific ties among universities, research centers, knowledge-based companies, the private sector, and executive bodies to establish a national coordination mechanism to enhance cooperation with BRICS member states.



MT/MG