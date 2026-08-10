MP: Retaliation for martyred leader’s assassination to be pursued on all fronts

TEHRAN — A member of the Iranian Parliament’s Presiding Board has stressed that Iran will pursue retaliation and retribution for the assassination of the martyred leader, saying the effort must be pursued simultaneously through military-security, legal-international and political channels.

Ahmad Naderi said the parliament’s primary responsibility in this regard was to establish the necessary legal framework for pursuing the issue, emphasizing that legislative measures should provide the government and judiciary with the tools required to hold those responsible to account.

“Parliament’s main responsibility regarding retaliation and retribution is to provide the legal groundwork for achieving this objective,” Naderi said in an interview with Mehr News Agency.

Naderi pointed to the draft Law on Countering International Crimes, currently under consideration in parliament, saying the legislation could expand the ability of Iran, its judiciary and government to pursue legal and international measures over 'crimes committed against the country.'

He said Iran’s response should not be confined to a single arena, arguing that the pursuit of accountability must encompass military and security measures as well as political and legal action at the international level.

According to Naderi, parliament's role is to enact legislation that clears the way for such efforts and enables the relevant state institutions to follow the matter through appropriate legal channels.

Naderi said the pursuit of the blood of the martyred leader should take place on three levels simultaneously.

The first, he said, concerns the personal dimension, referring to the family and heirs of the martyred leader. The second is the public dimension, which he described as belonging to the Iranian people.

The third dimension, according to Naderi, is legal and institutional, requiring the country's leadership, government and judicial authorities to pursue the matter through established legal mechanisms.

He emphasized that the issue should not be reduced to a single form of retaliation and said all available avenues should be pursued within the country's capabilities.

