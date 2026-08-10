Intl. Tech Olympics 2026 slated for fall

TEHRAN – The third international Technology Olympics will be held in fall; the preliminary stage is scheduled to be conductedon linefrom October 19 to 22, and the final round will take place in person from November 2 to 5 at Pardis Technology Park, Tehran.

The event is a competition for excellence where the world’s brightest minds gather to compete, innovate, and redefine the future through technology.It aims to assess scientific capabilities, identify talented individuals, enhance problem-solving skills, foster networking among technologists, and establish connections with the industry, Borna news agency reported.

Around 4,700 individuals including 200 participants from 14 countries have so far registered to attend the competition.

Technology Olympics 2026 serves as a competitive platform for individuals across six key domains including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Programming, Cybersecurity, Combat Robots, Internet of Things, and Drones. Each of these competitions consists of several leagues, covering different specialized areas within the field.

On the sidelines of the Tech Olympics, a job expo featuring 20 top technology companies will be held for the first time. Moreover, a ‘job station’ will be established to facilitate job interviews, mentoring, and the introduction of qualified individuals to employers. Additionally, a hackathon focused on addressing real-world industry challenges will be held.

In 2025, over 1,100 participants from 65 countries, including Pakistan, Oman, Vietnam, Tunisia, India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Lebanon, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and Romania, attended the second international technology Olympics, held from October 27 to 30.

More than 12,000 individuals from Iran and 65 countries participated in the preliminary round of the international Tech Olympics, indicating the number of participants has doubled compared to the first international technology Olympics held last year. In 2024, over 6,300 participants from Iran and other countries took part in the Olympics.

National document on advanced material science, technology

The national document for the development of advanced material science and technology was unveiled on January 20.

Approved by the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution in the last month of the Iranian year 1403 (March 2024 – March 2025), President Masoud Pezeshkian signed and declared the document on December 25, 2025, IRNA reported.

The national document acts as a comprehensive roadmap for the promotion of advanced materials in the country. It aims to improve Iran’s position in the global science and technology arena and contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.

Improving the country’s ranking in science and technology, particularly advanced materials and modern techniques for materials processing, enhancing the export of knowledge-based products in advanced materials sector, boosting productivity and lowering environmental impacts of Iranian-made products, improving the quality of life and enhancing social impact, completing the value chain with an approach to reducing raw material sales are among the main objectives of the document.

“It is the first comprehensive scientific document in the field of advanced materials; it lays the foundation for the development of other documents such as quantum and artificial intelligence (AI),” IRNA quoted Ali-Baqer Taherinia, an official with the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, as saying.

Highlighting the growing importance of advanced materials sciences and technology in the economic, health, nutrition, and other sectors, the official expressed the hope that the implementation of the document would be beneficial to the country as it plays a critical role in gross domestic product (GDP) and sustainable development.

Given the country’s progress in publishing scientific articles in advanced materials and modern techniques for materials processing, proper management is essential for the country to gain a meaningful share of the advanced materials market.

The Vice-Presidency for Science, Research, and Technology will put the document into force, Taherinia further noted.

MT/MG