US senator admits Trump has ‘lost’ Iran war

TEHRAN — Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has acknowledged a deteriorating US position in the conflict with Iran, saying President Donald Trump has “lost this war” and that prolonging the fighting is working to Tehran’s advantage.

“America is weaker. Iran is stronger,” Murphy told NBC on Sunday, arguing that Washington should focus on bringing the conflict to an end and restoring access through the Strait of Hormuz.

Murphy said he would be prepared to back even a “bad deal” if it helped end the fighting and reopen the strategic waterway. He warned that the longer the Strait remains disrupted, the greater the economic and political costs for the United States.

“The war needs to end because every day that the war continues, America gets weaker, Iran gets stronger, and people here in the United States get screwed as prices go up and up and up,” Murphy said.

He also said he would reject efforts to provide additional funding for continuing military operations, while supporting the replenishment of US weapons stocks once hostilities have ended.

His comments come against the backdrop of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran that began on February 28. The conflict developed into a major military confrontation, with Washington and Tel Aviv seeking to impose military pressure on Tehran while Iran mounted a sustained response against the aggression.

A ceasefire was reached on April 8 after 39 days of fighting, following diplomatic efforts led by Pakistan. The Strait of Hormuz subsequently emerged as one of the most contentious issues in efforts to consolidate the ceasefire and address the wider consequences of the conflict.

Tehran has maintained that the status and operation of the waterway are inseparable from Iran’s sovereignty and national security. Iranian officials have also demanded reparations, sanctions relief and an end to US military operations as part of efforts to resolve the confrontation.



