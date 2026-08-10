Women’s volleyball fixtures for 2026 AVC Continental Championship revealed

TEHRAN - Iran’s women’s national volleyball team will open their campaign at the 2026 AVC Women's Volleyball Continental Championship against Chinese Taipei before facing hosts China and Iraq in the preliminary round.

The tournament, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2028 Olympic Games, will be held in China from Aug. 21 to 30, with 12 teams competing for the continental title.

Iran have been drawn in Pool A alongside hosts China, Chinese Taipei and Iraq.

Preliminary Round Groups

Pool A: China, Chinese Taipei, Iran, Iraq

Pool B: Thailand, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Australia

Pool C: Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, Hong Kong

Iran will start the campaign with a match with Chinese Taipei on Aug. 21. Team Melli will also meet China and Iraq on Aug. 24 and 25, respectively.

The top eight teams at the end of the preliminary round will advance to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Aug. 27-28, followed by the semifinals on Aug. 29. The bronze-medal match and final will take place on Aug. 30.

Iran will face a demanding opening-round test, particularly with hosts China in their group, as they aim to progress to the knockout stage and challenge for a strong finish at the Asian Championship.