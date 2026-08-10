Morteza Pouraliganji joins Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor

TEHRAN - Former Persepolis football team defender Morteza Pouraliganji has completed a move to Uzbekistan, joining Pakhtakor after leaving the Iranian giants as a free agent.

The 34-year-old center-back signed a contract with the Uzbek club until the end of the year, bringing an end to his latest spell with Persepolis. Pouraliganji had been without a contract after his previous deal expired, allowing him to make the move to the Uzbekistan Super League side.

Pouraliganji is one of Iran’s most experienced defenders and has built an international career spanning more than a decade. He has represented several clubs in Iran and abroad, including Naft Tehran and Persepolis, as well as Tianjin and Shenzhen in China, Al Sadd and Al Arabi in Qatar, and Belgian side Eupen.

At international level, Pouraliganji has earned 54 caps for Iran and scored three goals. He was part of the Iranian squad at the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, gaining valuable experience at the highest level of international football.

His arrival adds further experience to a Pakhtakor squad that also includes former Persepolis midfielder Bashar Resan. The Iraqi international is already familiar with Iranian football, having enjoyed a successful spell with Persepolis.

Pouraliganji will now look to make an immediate impact in Uzbekistan as Pakhtakor strengthen their squad for the remainder of the season.