Iran’s AFC U17 Women Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers fixtures revealed

TEHRAN - Iran’s U17 women’s national football team will begin their campaign in the AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, with the fixtures for Group C now confirmed.

Iran have been drawn alongside Chinese Taipei, Laos and Cambodia, with Laos set to host all Group C matches.

The Iranian youngsters will open their qualifying campaign against hosts Laos on Oct. 5 before facing Cambodia three days later. They will conclude their group-stage campaign against Chinese Taipei on Oct. 11.

The national team will hold a series of training camps as part of its preparations for the qualifiers, with the coaching staff aiming to build a competitive squad capable of securing a place at the continental tournament.