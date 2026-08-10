Iranian actor calls for artists to become cultural ambassadors for tourism

TEHRAN – Veteran Iranian actor and cultural heritage advocate Majid Mozaffari has called for greater use of the country’s artistic and cultural figures to promote Iran’s cultural heritage, historical and natural attractions and handicrafts to domestic and international audiences.

Speaking to the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts’ news service, Miras Aria, Mozaffari said artists’ direct exposure to Iran’s cultural and natural assets could help introduce them to society and international tourists through artistic works and contribute to presenting a more accurate image of the country as a tourism destination.

Iran has exceptional historical, cultural and natural attractions, but their potential has not yet been fully utilized for tourism development, he said.

Mozaffari also pointed to shortcomings in tourism infrastructure, particularly along travel routes, saying the availability and quality of roadside service facilities require greater attention and planning.

He said sustainable tourism development depends not only on promoting attractions but also on the quality of the visitor experience.

“When we talk about tourism development, we need to consider a range of factors in an integrated way, from infrastructure and services to the promotion of attractions and how local communities interact with tourists,” he said.

The actor also stressed the role of local communities in protecting and promoting Iran’s cultural assets, saying responsibility for preserving, developing and introducing the country’s heritage should not rest solely with government institutions.

“People themselves must play a role in this process, and everyone can contribute, according to their abilities, to introducing the country’s capacities,” he said.

Mozaffari said greater efforts were needed to encourage international tourists to choose Iran as a destination and to present them with a realistic picture of the country’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as its security.

He described well-known artists and cultural figures as an important part of this effort, noting that their broad public reach gives them considerable potential to help promote Iran.

Also, the actor emphasized on stronger links between the arts and cultural heritage, saying Iranian heritage should receive greater attention and artists could contribute to its promotion through their work.

Mozaffari proposed that the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts establish a continuous and targeted program to familiarize artists with Iran’s historical and cultural resources.

Under the proposal, artists from different fields, including music, writing, acting and filmmaking, could take part in regular group visits to historical and cultural sites across the country.

“Visiting Iran’s historical and cultural sites firsthand can be reflected in artists’ works and lead to better promotion of the country’s cultural heritage,” he said.

Mozaffari, who has spent much of his professional life traveling across Iran, said travel had become a familiar part of his life and that visiting different parts of the country and its historical and cultural sites could deepen people’s understanding of their homeland.

He also described handicrafts as an important cultural and economic asset, saying they could have a practical presence in people’s everyday lives, while calling for greater support for handicraft producers and practitioners from the ministry.

He concluded by emphasizing the need for sustained interaction between the artistic community and the cultural heritage sector, saying greater familiarity among artists with Iran’s heritage, historical sites, handicrafts and tourism attractions could help promote the country both domestically and among foreign visitors.

Born in Tehran in 1951, Mozaffari is known for films including A Hero (2021), Sarbaze Yek Khanevade (2011) and Paye Piyade (2011), to name a few.

AM