Jahanbakhsh joins Dutch Eredivisie side Excelsior

TEHRAN - Iran national football team winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh has returned to the Netherlands after one season in Belgium, completing a move to Excelsior in the Eredivisie.

Jahanbakhsh left Dutch football last year after his spell with Heerenveen and joined Belgian side FCV Dender EH. The 32-year-old has now opted for a return to the Eredivisie, where he has established himself as one of the league’s best-known foreign players.

The Iran international began his Dutch adventure 13 years ago after leaving Iranian football for NEC Nijmegen. He subsequently represented AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord and Heerenveen, making Excelsior the fifth different Dutch club of his career.

Jahanbakhsh enjoyed the most productive period of his career at AZ Alkmaar. During the 2017/18 Eredivisie season, he finished as the league’s top scorer and was named the competition’s Player of the Year. His impressive campaign earned him a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, where he spent three seasons in the Premier League.

Excelsior have made an impressive start to the 2026/27 Eredivisie campaign, opening the season with a commanding 4-0 victory over Cambuur to move temporarily to the top of the table.

The Rotterdam-based club are scheduled to host PSV Eindhoven in their next league fixture, and Jahanbakhsh could be included in the squad for the match.

After 12 years of European football, the experienced Iran winger will now look to make an immediate impact on his return to the Eredivisie.