FIFA under pressure as Iran visa dispute raises questions over World Cup commitments

TEHRAN - FIFA is facing growing scrutiny after reports that several members of Iran’s national football team delegation have been denied U.S. visas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite earlier assurances that qualified teams would be able to participate without obstruction.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had repeatedly emphasized that all nations earning a place at the World Cup would be welcomed and able to compete under normal conditions. However, recent reports indicate that while Iran’s players have received visas, several coaching, administrative and support staff members remain unable to enter the United States.

The situation has sparked criticism from Iranian officials and renewed debate about FIFA’s ability to uphold its commitments when political realities collide with sporting principles. Iran has already been forced to relocate its training base from the United States to Mexico because of visa uncertainties, creating additional logistical challenges ahead of the tournament.

While FIFA does not control national immigration policies, critics argue that the governing body bears responsibility for ensuring equal access and competitive conditions for all participating nations before awarding hosting rights. As the World Cup approaches, FIFA’s response—or lack of one—will be closely watched by the global football community.