Iran vs New Zealand: a must-win match for both

TEHRAN - Iran and New Zealand will take on each other on Tuesday at the SoFi Stadium in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as both sides will look to start the prestigious campaign on a high note.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei believes that his team are capable of advancing to the knockout stage, having experience of playing against the top teams.

Team Melli are unbeaten against New Zealand so far. The last meeting between the two teams ended with Iran winning 3-0.

On the other hand, for the first time since 2010, New Zealand are competing in the FIFA World Cup. The All Whites, who secured their ticket to North America via a historic first direct slot available to Oceania, are the lowest-ranked team (85th) in the 48-team football competition.

Iran mark their 7th participation in the competition, whilst New Zealand go into their 3rd.

After exiting in the group stage in their previous two outings, New Zealand will be searching for a first win and a place in the knockouts at this year’s tournament. This encounter promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the opening round.

In their last game, Iran won 2-0 against Mali in a friendly match, while New Zealand lost 1-0 against England.