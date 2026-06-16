Battling beyond the pitch: Iran show character in difficult conditions

TEHRAN - Iran’s 2-2 draw against New Zealand in their opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match leaves Team Melli with mixed emotions.

On paper, sharing the points with the tournament’s lowest-ranked team was not the result Amir Ghalenoei’s side had hoped for. Ranked 85th in the world and making only their third World Cup appearance, New Zealand appeared to be Iran’s most manageable opponent in a group that also includes Belgium and Egypt.

From a footballing perspective, Iran showed both resilience and vulnerability. The positive takeaway was their ability to fight back twice after falling behind. Ramin Rezaeian delivered a historic performance, becoming the first Iranian player to score and assist in the same World Cup match, while also becoming the first Iranian to score in two different World Cups. Iran created enough chances to win, with Mehdi Taremi striking the woodwork and several other promising opportunities going unfinished.

However, defensive weaknesses were difficult to ignore. New Zealand scored from two remarkably similar attacking moves, exposing lapses in organization and concentration that stronger opponents such as Belgium and Egypt are likely to punish more severely.

Addressing those issues will be essential if Iran are to progress beyond the group stage.

Yet any assessment of Iran’s performance must also consider the extraordinary circumstances surrounding the team. Unlike the other 47 nations at the tournament, Team Melli have faced a series of logistical and administrative challenges. Their training base was moved from the United States to Mexico, forcing players and staff into repeated cross-border travel. Ahead of the New Zealand match, the team were reportedly denied permission to arrive in Los Angeles as early as planned, while immediately after the final whistle they were instructed to leave the United States and return to Tijuana rather than remain overnight for recovery.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei described Iran as “the most oppressed team” at the World Cup, while captain Mehdi Taremi summarized the situation by saying that “everything is like disaster” for the squad. Their comments reflected growing frustration over arrangements that appear inconsistent with the preparation conditions enjoyed by other participating teams.

Despite an interrupted domestic league season, limited warm-up matches, and a turbulent World Cup camp, Iran remain firmly in contention. With Belgium and Egypt also drawing their opening match, Group G remains completely open. If Team Melli can tighten up defensively and finally enjoy some stability off the pitch, they may yet achieve a historic first qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds.