Iran to launch complaint to FIFA over US World Cup treatment

TEHRAN – Iran football federation is set to lodge an official complaint with FIFA over travel restrictions that the country’s soccer team are facing at the 2026 World Cup.

Amir Ghalenoei, the head coach of Iran’s team, has said his players are “the most oppressed” at the tournament.

Team Melli are allowed to fly into the U.S. one day before their matches, and must leave the country on the same day under the conditions of their visas.

On Friday, the Football Federation of Iran (FFIRI) said: “The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams’ preparation processes.

“Consequently, the federation will formally express its dissatisfaction and lodge an official complaint with FIFA through the appropriate channels.”

Iran are scheduled to play Belgium on Sunday in Group G.