Iran, Belgium chase first Group G victory: 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran national football team will face in a pivotal Group G clash at Los Angeles Stadium Sunday night, with all four teams in the group deadlocked on one point apiece.

The Red Devils were held to a 1-1 draw by Egypt in their opener, while Team Melli and New Zealand shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Belgium are seeking to banish the memory of their 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated in the group stage despite arriving as one of the tournament favorites.

A squad containing Kevin De Bruyne (119 caps, 37 goals), Romelu Lukaku (126 caps, 90 goals), and Thibaut Courtois in goal ought to be finding ways to break down lower-ranked opposition, and the Red Devils will be determined to put that right at SoFi Stadium.

Iran, meanwhile, will need to tighten up defensively after being held by New Zealand, when Elijah Just and Chris Wood repeatedly troubled the Iranian back line.

Iran will look to captain Mehdi Taremi, along with Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi, who scored against New Zealand, to provide the attacking threat against Belgium.

If Belgium or Iran earn at least four points from their next two games they will be guaranteed a place in the Round of 32 as either group winners or runners-up.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei has publicly highlighted the restrictions placed on his squad, with players forced to base themselves in Mexico and fly in for matches due to U.S. travel constraints. Several backroom staff members were also denied visas. It is a remarkable backdrop for any football team to operate against.