Iran, Belgium share the spoils in 2026 FIFA World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran's national football team and Belgium shared the spoils in a goalless draw in their second Group G match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday night.

The match was played at SoFi Stadium, where neither side managed to find the back of the net.

Mehdi Taremi thought he had opened the scoring in the 25th minute, but his goal was disallowed for offside.

Belgium were reduced to 10 men in the 66th minute after Nathan Nguy was shown a straight red card for a foul on Taremi.

Iran had opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against New Zealand and now face a crucial encounter against Egypt on June 27 as they look to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stage alive.

The 2026 tournament marks Iran's seventh appearance at the FIFA World Cup, underscoring the nation's continued presence on football's biggest stage.