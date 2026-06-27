Iran held by Egypt but remain hopeful for knockout stage

TEHRAN - Iran national football team were held 1-1 by Egypt in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

In the match held at the at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, United States, Mahmoud Saber gave the Egyptian side a lead just five minutes into the match.

Iran were awarded a penalty five minutes later but Shoubir saved Mehdi Taremi's strike.

Ramin Rezaeian leveled the scoreboard in the 14th minute after Shoubir failed to save Milad Mohammadi's strike.

Iranian defender Shoja Khalilzadeh scored an added time goal but his goal was disallowed due to offside.

Iran opened the competition with a 2-2 draw with New Zealand and shared the spoils in a goalless draw with Belgium.

In another Group G match, Belgium defeated New Zealand 4-1 and topped the group with five points.

Egypt also finished in second with five points.

The draw kept Iran's hopes alive to book their place in the knockout stage.