Morocco and Egypt lead historic Arab campaign at 2026 FIFA World Cup

TEHRAN – Arab football reached another milestone at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a record eight teams qualifying for the expanded 48-team tournament. Although several teams failed to make it beyond the group stage, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria once again showed that Arab nations can compete with the best teams in world football.

The participation of Algeria, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia eclipsed the previous record of four Arab representatives at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. It was another sign of the steady progress football has made across the Arab world over the past decade.

Of the eight qualifiers, Morocco, Egypt and Algeria produced the strongest performances.

Morocco confirmed that their remarkable run to the semifinals in Qatar four years ago was no one-off. The Atlas Lions once again impressed with their organization, discipline and quality, proving they belong among the world's leading teams. With the country preparing to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, Moroccan football appear to have a bright future.

Egypt also left a positive impression. The Pharaohs came within touching distance of a place in the quarterfinals and can count themselves unfortunate not to go further. A little more composure in key moments might have changed their fate, but their campaign nevertheless underlined Egypt's ability to compete at the highest level.

Algeria also had reason to be satisfied after reaching the Round of 32. Following a difficult opening defeat to defending champions Argentina, the Desert Foxes responded well to book a place in the knockout stage before their journey ended against Switzerland. It was Algeria's best World Cup showing since Brazil 2014.

Saudi Arabia, however, could not reproduce the excitement of the 2022 World Cup. Their famous victory over eventual champions Argentina in Qatar remains one of the greatest upsets in tournament history. This time, the Green Falcons managed draws against Uruguay and Cape Verde but suffered a heavy defeat to Spain, falling short of the knockout rounds.

Tunisia endured a tournament to forget. The Carthage Eagles lost all three group matches, finished without a point and conceded 12 goals. For one of Africa's traditional football powers, it was a disappointing campaign that will almost certainly trigger a period of reflection.

For Iraq, Qatar and Jordan, simply reaching the World Cup was an achievement in itself.

Iraq returned to the global stage for the first time since 1986 but found the challenge against France, Norway and Senegal too demanding. Although the Lions of Mesopotamia lost all three matches, their qualification was a major step forward for Iraqi football.

Qatar were unable to build on the experience of hosting the 2022 World Cup. A draw against Switzerland raised hopes of a successful campaign, but defeats to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Canada brought their tournament to an early end.

Jordan, making their World Cup debut, fought bravely in every match despite defeats to Austria, Algeria and Argentina. While the results did not go their way, the experience gained on football's biggest stage could prove invaluable for the country's future development.

The results were mixed, but Arab football has every reason to be optimistic. The record number of participants, together with the impressive displays by Morocco, Egypt and Algeria, suggested that the gap between Arab teams and the game's traditional powers continues to narrow. If these nations continue to invest in youth development and coaching, even stronger performances can be expected at future World Cups.

By Masoud Hossein