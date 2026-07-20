Iran at 2026 World Cup: more questions than answers

TEHRAN - The 2026 FIFA World Cup was supposed to be Iran's opportunity to rewrite history. With the tournament expanding to 48 teams, Team Melli entered the competition believing they had their best chance yet to reach the knockout stage. Instead, they return home with disappointment, unanswered questions and renewed debate over the future of the national team.

The defining moment of Iran's campaign came against New Zealand. Ranked as the lowest FIFA-ranked team in the tournament, New Zealand represented the match Iran simply had to win. It was the kind of fixture that separates ambitious teams from those content merely to participate. Yet Team Melli failed to capitalize, leaving themselves with too much to do in the remaining matches.

To be fair, Iran's journey in North America was far from straightforward. The team's logistical challenges were significant. After every match, the squad were required to travel back to Tijuana, Mexico, where they had established their training base. The repeated cross-border journeys reduced valuable recovery time and complicated preparations between games. In a tournament where every training session and every hour of rest can influence performance, those circumstances undoubtedly placed Iran at a disadvantage compared to many of their rivals.

These difficulties have become a central part of the post-tournament narrative. Both the Football Federation and the coaching staff have argued that the team performed admirably given the conditions. They point to the demanding travel schedule and limited recovery time as evidence that simply remaining competitive was an achievement in itself.

There is merit to that argument. Tournament football is about much more than what happens during 90 minutes on the pitch. Logistics, recovery and planning often determine success as much as tactics and talent.

However, difficult circumstances cannot fully explain Iran's failure to seize their opportunity. Tactical decisions, squad selection and in-game management also deserve scrutiny. Against New Zealand in particular, Team Melli lacked creativity, urgency and the composure expected from a side aiming to make history. The margins at the World Cup are always small, but successful teams find ways to overcome adversity rather than allowing it to define their campaign.

Despite the disappointment, the federation appears determined to maintain continuity. Amir Ghalenoei will most likely remain as head coach through the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. The decision reflects a belief that stability offers the best path forward, despite growing criticism from supporters who believe Iran underachieved.

For Iran, the 2026 World Cup will ultimately be remembered not for impossible obstacles, but for a realistic chance that slipped away.