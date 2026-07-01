Infantino praises unbeaten Iran at 2026 World Cup

TEHRAN - FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Iran's unbeaten run in the World Cup 2026 group stage. Despite being eliminated, Iran remained unbeaten in all three games in Group G.

Infantino lauded Team Melli’s quality, teamwork, passion, and determination in an Instagram post.

The FIFA President said that Iran demonstrated outstanding quality, teamwork, passion and determination throughout the tournament. Although they fell short of progressing, he thanked the players for competing with heart and giving their supporters plenty to be proud of.

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw Iran draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.

Iran’s participation in the tournament came under extraordinary circumstances. Their involvement had been uncertain earlier in the year due to geopolitical tensions, adding further pressure on the squad.

Despite these challenges, the team delivered disciplined performances and remained competitive in every match.

One of Iran’s standout matches came against Egypt, where Ramin Rezaeian equalized after Mahmoud Sabre had put Egypt ahead following a rebound from Mohamed Salah’s attempt.

Iran had earlier missed a penalty through Mehdi Taremi, which proved costly. A dramatic late goal from Shoja Khalilzadeh was also ruled out after a VAR review, denying them a crucial win.

Iran’s World Cup 2026 journey may have ended earlier than hoped, but their unbeaten record and determined performances have earned global respect. Infantino’s tribute has ensured that their efforts have not gone unnoticed, even as debates continue over what defines success on football’s biggest stage.