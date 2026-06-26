Szymon Marciniak appointed referee for Iran-Egypt clash

TEHRAN – FIFA has appointed Polish referee Szymon Marciniak to officiate the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group G match between Iran and Egypt.

Marciniak, who refereed the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, will be assisted by his fellow countrymen Tomasz Listkiewicz and Adam Kupsik.

The highly anticipated encounter between Iran and Egypt is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 a.m. (Iran time) on Saturday, June 27, at Lumen Field in Seattle, United States.

The match is expected to play a crucial role in determining the final standings in Group G and the teams' chances of advancing to the knockout stage.